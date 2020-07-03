French Settlement High concluded the parish’s slate of graduations with its commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.
During the ceremony, held on the Walker High football field, seniors were handed their hard-earned diplomas from Principal Lee Hawkins. Of the 57 seniors who graduated, 29 did so with honors.
Along with Hawkins, the ceremony featured remarks from members of the senior class, including Sydney Salassi, Londyn Wederstrandt, Baylee Balfantz, Gabrielle Blanchard, and Kristal Edwards.
Listed below are the names of all French Settlement High graduates this year.
(Note: **Summa Cum Laude, 3.75 or above; *Magna Cum Laude 3.5 - 3.749)
French Settlement High Class of 2020
Nathan Gabriel Achord
Gannon Lawrence Allison **
Dakota Wayne Avants
Alexis Deshea Avery
Mae Aubrey Babin **
Baylee Elizabeth Balfantz **
Lacey Deshea Barber
Jay Frances Baye
Zane Roger Bennett **
Gabrielle Adira Blanchard **
Kaylee Elizabeth Blount
Patrick Barker Bordelon
Kelly Renea Childers **
Kristal Sinclaire Edwards **
Annabella Frances Folks **
Haylee Mishael Hays *
Malikai Dean Hebert **
Roman Blake Hodges
Gavin Michael Hughes **
Victoria Layne Hutchinson
Jasmine Deshee Jackson
Riley James Keller **
Ruby Rose Landry **
Jonas Amedee LeBourgeois *
Jordan Daniel Levy
Dannah Lynn Martin **
Nalaya Rae Ann Martinez
Alyssa Diane McCrystal **
William John Connor McCullough
Sarah Angelle McLaughlin
Mallory Wade Miller **
Tyler Matthew Mire
Zachary Bryan Moore
Shay Lynn Parker **
Sarah Nicole Petite
Clay Wesley Polk
Brooke Day Price **
Brooklynn Renee Reeves **
Shaillie Alizabeth Riche
Carley Lea Roddy
Chad Wayne Roddy Jr.
Sydney Grace Salassi **
Nicholas William Scardina
Austin Charles Sibley
Laurel Saige Smiley *
Nicholas Gregory Smith **
Katie Alexis Smith *
Serenity Joann Smith *
Caleb Lee Spears
Brooke Amanda Stewart
Morgan Kennedy Thompson
Cameron Joseph Vicknair
Lexus Paige Viger *
Braylen Noelle Watts
Londyn Michelle Wederstrandt **
Abigail Malynne Wheat **
Cedric Jared Witkowski **
