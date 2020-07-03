French Settlement High Class of 2020

A graduation ceremony celebrating the French Settlement High Class of 2020 was held on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

 David Gray | The News

French Settlement High concluded the parish’s slate of graduations with its commencement ceremony on Thursday, July 2.

During the ceremony, held on the Walker High football field, seniors were handed their hard-earned diplomas from Principal Lee Hawkins. Of the 57 seniors who graduated, 29 did so with honors.

Along with Hawkins, the ceremony featured remarks from members of the senior class, including Sydney Salassi, Londyn Wederstrandt, Baylee Balfantz, Gabrielle Blanchard, and Kristal Edwards.

Listed below are the names of all French Settlement High graduates this year.

(Note: **Summa Cum Laude, 3.75 or above; *Magna Cum Laude 3.5 - 3.749)

French Settlement High Class of 2020

Nathan Gabriel Achord

Gannon Lawrence Allison **

Dakota Wayne Avants

Alexis Deshea Avery

Mae Aubrey Babin **

Baylee Elizabeth Balfantz **

Lacey Deshea Barber

Jay Frances Baye

Zane Roger Bennett **

Gabrielle Adira Blanchard **

Kaylee Elizabeth Blount

Patrick Barker Bordelon

Kelly Renea Childers **

Kristal Sinclaire Edwards **

Annabella Frances Folks **

Haylee Mishael Hays *

Malikai Dean Hebert **

Roman Blake Hodges

Gavin Michael Hughes **

Victoria Layne Hutchinson

Jasmine Deshee Jackson

Riley James Keller **

Ruby Rose Landry **

Jonas Amedee LeBourgeois *

Jordan Daniel Levy

Dannah Lynn Martin **

Nalaya Rae Ann Martinez

Alyssa Diane McCrystal **

William John Connor McCullough

Sarah Angelle McLaughlin

Mallory Wade Miller **

Tyler Matthew Mire

Zachary Bryan Moore

Shay Lynn Parker **

Sarah Nicole Petite

Clay Wesley Polk

Brooke Day Price **

Brooklynn Renee Reeves **

Shaillie Alizabeth Riche

Carley Lea Roddy

Chad Wayne Roddy Jr.

Sydney Grace Salassi **

Nicholas William Scardina

Austin Charles Sibley

Laurel Saige Smiley *

Nicholas Gregory Smith **

Katie Alexis Smith *

Serenity Joann Smith *

Caleb Lee Spears

Brooke Amanda Stewart

Morgan Kennedy Thompson

Cameron Joseph Vicknair

Lexus Paige Viger *

Braylen Noelle Watts

Londyn Michelle Wederstrandt **

Abigail Malynne Wheat **

Cedric Jared Witkowski **

