French Settlement High has announced the school’s 2020 homecoming court.
Elected to the homecoming court were senior maids Saber Bankson, Mary Hutchinson, Savannah Madere, Taylor Miles, and Briana Watson.
One of the seniors will be named this year’s queen when the entire court is presented inside the Gerald Keller Gymnasium on Thursday, Dec. 3.
Also named to the homecoming court were junior maids Lianna Barber, Randi Delaneuville, Angelena Tranchina, and Carmella Tranchina, sophomore maids Lundyn Chauvin, Brooke Dupuy, and Emma Martin; and freshman maids Jon Duplessis and Chandler Lessard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.