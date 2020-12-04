The Freshwater 4-H Club helped the BR Soldier Outreach Program stuff stockings for more than 300 soldiers stationed overseas.
A variety of items were collected such as candy, beef jerky, trail mix, snacks, toiletries, game books, powdered drink mixes and tasty Louisiana blends of spices and hot sauces. A U.S. Air Force unit in Qatar and the U.S. Army unit in South Korea will receive Christmas stockings to help make their holidays a little merrier.
The BR Soldier Outreach Program, a non-profit organization based in Baton Rouge, collects items and monetary donations many times throughout the year to bless soldiers during each holiday they are serving overseas.
The organization started as an informal group in 2008, when a group of people met up at a motorcycle dealership to ship care packages to deployed troops. After obtaining non-profit status in July 2017, the group has overseen the gathering, packing, and shipping of thousands of pounds of comfort items to scores of service men and women serving abroad.
The mission of the BR Soldier Outreach Program “is to provide comfort items from home to our deployed men and women around the globe,” according to its website.
The Freshwater 4-H Club had the help of the entire student body of Freshwater Elementary to make this service project a huge success.
