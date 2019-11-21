DENHAM SPRINGS -- Shannon Seal’s second-grade class at Freshwater Elementary received a special visit from representatives of the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine’s Wildlife Hospital in October.
The students were treated to an encounter with “Morty,” the Eastern Screech Owl, and “Scarlett,” the Red-Tailed Hawk. The wildlife presentation lasted about an hour, and students learned about the birds’ lives and the importance of wildlife conservation.
Krista Adams, who is on staff at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, organized the presentation as part of her final project for the Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge’s (LMNGBR) fall certification program. Adams’ project focuses on teaching children about birds and developing a sense of stewardship in the natural environment.
Adams has met the class several times presenting on different topics about birds. She will wrap up her project for the LMNGBR on Dec. 3 when Jane Patterson, president of the Baton Rouge Audubon Society, is scheduled to visit the class to talk about the birds of Louisiana.
Adams looks forward to continuing her “Kids Who Bird” program with Seal’s class in the spring. The students will learn about Purple Martins and how these beloved songbirds need the help of humans for their survival.
