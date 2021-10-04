DENHAM SPRINGS -- After a one-year hiatus, Fall Fest was back.
And back big time.
The Denham Springs Antique Village buzzed with activity on Saturday when thousands of shoppers converged on the historic downtown area for the return of Fall Fest, marking the area’s biggest event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Visitors came from Livingston Parish and beyond for the day-long affair, which spanned the entire downtown district with a plethora of booths, food, activities, demonstrations, and live entertainment.
Sponsored by the Denham Springs Antique Village Merchants Association and its partner, Pelican State Credit Union, Fall Fest is one of Livingston Parish’s premier events, drawing thousands of people to the Antique Village located along Range Avenue.
Fall Fest is one of two large-scale events in the Antique Village each year, along Spring Fest in April. Both events were cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a big blow to the local economy, but both were able to come back this year as restrictions have eased.
Spring Fest made its return earlier this year, drawing thousands of visitors for the area’s first public event in more than a year.
But as big as Spring Fest, Fall Fest was even bigger, something organizer Al Bye noted early on.
“You couldn’t ask for a better day,” Bye said as visitors bustled around him.
Cars filled up the parking lots around downtown Denham Springs shortly after Fall Fest’s 9 a.m. start, with visitors hoping to get an early start on their shopping.
Once there, shoppers browsed a record number of more than 165 booths, which offered a wide range of items such as furniture, collectibles, folk art, rugs, jewelry, glass, pottery, garden, architectural antiques, children’s handcrafted clothes, purses, hats, and more.
Booths sold out months ago and many vendors were placed on a waiting list — something Main Street Director Donna Jennings said is a “good problem to have.”
“There’s no vendor space,” Jennings said before the event. “I’ve got a list of people waiting to get in their booth, which is awesome. Because that means the vendors are making money and they’re staying.”
In addition to the booths that packed Range Avenue, visitors also pursued the Antique Village’s 25-plus shops. Many ran special deals for the return of Fall Fest, which traditionally serves as the area’s unofficial kickoff to the holiday season.
Despite not having festivals in 2020, Bye and Jennings said many of the local businesses have seen “record sales” over the last year as more people — especially locally — utilized their services.
“People have really supported small businesses after this,” Bye said. “People found us. When everything got in a crunch, people decided to listen and visit us. People that have lived here their whole lives didn’t know we were here, but now they do. We gained a lot of new customers and… we can’t stay enough about people supporting small businesses.”
Along with booth vendors and the local shops, several local organizations and entities took part in the festivities.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Denham Springs Fire Department both had booths and safety demonstrations on hand. Some children spent part of the day going through an inflatable smoke simulation, and all received firefighters helmets.
Nearby, Healing Place Church volunteers oversaw multiple inflatable stations and games in the Kids’ Fun Zone.
Meanwhile on Mattie Street, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish had local artists on hand selling their work, which covered a variety of mediums. A local Girl Scouts troop was also there, giving information on what the organization does along with demonstrations.
In front of the Old Denham Springs City Hall Museum, representatives from the Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders showcased their model train sets and discussed model railroading.
Live musical entertainment took place at Train Station Park, where local bands delighted visitors with continuous music. Around noon, pet owners and their fur babies hit the stage for a pet fashion show, hosted by Rescue, Rehome, Repeat of South Louisiana.
Antique Village representatives took to social media Saturday evening to thank visitors who stopped by, calling the return of Fall Fest “a success.”
“I would say this festival was a success,” the post said. “Fun, shopping and great food. Can’t get any better than that!”
The next event in the Antique Village will be a Customer Appreciation Day on Oct. 23, a program that started in the wake of last year’s cancelled festivals. Bye said “attendance was so good” at the first Customer Appreciation Day that the Merchants Association decided to make it an annual event.
“It’s turned into something our merchants want to do to give back to our customers for getting them through the hard times,” Bye said.
Added Jennings: “This is something that is near and dear to our hearts because if the customers don’t come, the doors don’t stay open.”
Plans are underway for Christmas in the Village, the Antique’s Village month-long celebration of the holiday season. Like Spring Fest and Fall Fest, Christmas in the Village was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Christmas in the Village features events such as the Lighting of Old City Hall, the Lighting of the Christmas Tree, Chef’s Evening, and the Kiwanis Club’s Christmas Parade.
