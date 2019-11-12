WALKER -- Young anglers will get the chance to test their fishing skills in an upcoming event sponsored by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
The Second Annual “Get Out and Fish!” program, a free fishing event for children ages 15 and younger, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker.
Anglers should come ready — the park’s pond will be stocked with 600 pounds of channel catfish just waiting to be caught. In addition, there will be many fishing activities for the entire family.
The “Get Out and Fish!” program seeks to increase the number of people with access to quality fishing. It also aims to recruit new anglers to the sport of fishing and promote outdoor activities for future generations.
The event is hosted in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LWFF). The LWFF was formed to provide a means for individuals and corporations to become partners with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission with a goal of conserving the state’s wildlife and fish resources.
First held in Livingston Parish last year, this weekend's “Get Out and Fish!” program will run from 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. Participants are told to bring their own fishing gear, bait, tackle, and cooler. Anglers 16 and older must possess a valid Louisiana fishing license (to purchase a fishing license online, visit https://www.la.wildlifelicense.com).
The first 50 youth to register will receive a goody bag, and all participants will be entered into a raffle drawing to win prizes. Lunch will be provided by Forte and Tablada while supplies last.
To pre-register for this event, visit www.walker.la.us or “Fishing Rodeo” on Facebook. For more information on the “Get Out and Fish!” program, contact Brian Farlow at (225) 405-9875.
