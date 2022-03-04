Mark your calendars: One of the biggest draws in Livingston Parish officially has a date.
Spring Fest, an annual day-long shopping festival sponsored by the Denham Springs Merchants Association and Pelican State Credit Union, will make its return on Saturday, April 30, organizers have announced.
The family-friendly festival will run from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. throughout the historic Denham Springs Antique Village. It will feature more than 160 vendors, special sales in the stores, free children’s activities, food, entertainment, and more, according to the announcement.
Spring Fest is one of two large-scale events held in the Antique Village each year, along with Fall Fest in the first weekend of October. The festivals draw thousands of shoppers from Livingston Parish and beyond to Denham Springs.
Staples of the downtown district’s calendar, both festivals ran into obstacles in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to cancel the events due to restrictions against large gatherings.
But both Spring Fest and Fall Fest returned without a hiccup in 2021 — and so did the visitors, which numbered in the thousands.
During Spring Fest, people of all ages will be able to check out games, food booths, entertainment, and businesses in the Antique Village. There will be live music, a free fun zone for kids, Arts Alley, and other festival activities.
Vendors typically set up shop on Range Avenue and Railroad Avenue. The festival features a wide range of local and regional artists and craftsmen offering a variety of items, including furniture, collectibles, folk art, jewelry, rugs, glass, textiles, pottery, gardening items and architectural antiques.
“Browse the main street area, rest at the sitting areas and ‘people watch,’ sample the fare in the great restaurants, visit our comfort stations and ‘pass a good time’ in the safe security of festival time in Denham Springs,” organizers said on the event’s website.
For more information, visit www.denhamspringsantiquedistrict.net.
