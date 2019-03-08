Local Girl Scouts took a trip around the world, as did many of their sisters across the world.
Service Unit 122, which covers the Denham Springs, Walker and Watson areas, recently participated in Girl Scout World Thinking Day, a day when Girl Scouts worldwide come together for activities and projects with global themes.
Held locally at Denham Springs Junior High on Feb. 16, Scouts spent the day learning about other countries across the globe. In Portugal, Scouts learned about flags and the different meanings behind colors, shapes and symbols. In Uganda, they learned a traditional girls dance that they later got to perform.
While on their journey, Scouts had their “passports” stamped when entering and learning each country.
World Thinking Day originated in 1926 and calls for Girl Scouts and Girl Guides to join together in activities that promote changing the world for the better, according to its website.
