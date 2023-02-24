Rasberry Rally

Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season nationally as girls and their troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. New for the 2023 cookie season, the highly anticipated Raspberry Rally™ cookie joins the iconic lineup, alongside classic family favorites like Thin Mints®, Samoas®/Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties®/Tagalongs®, and more.

 Photo by Girl Scouts of the USA

After a successful start to the annual Girl Scout Cookie season, Girl Scouts Louisiana East will kick off direct sales of cookies on Friday, March 3.

Direct, or booth, sales will run for three weekends in March, ending March 19, as Girl Scouts and their troops continue to rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.

