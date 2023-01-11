Girl Scouts Louisiana East will kick off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season in Southeast Louisiana on Jan. 20, as Girl Scouts and their troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.
New to the 2023 cookie season, the highly anticipated online exclusive Raspberry Rally cookie joins the iconic lineup, alongside classic family favorites like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, and more.
“We are excited for the 2023 Cookie season to be our first normal season since the start of the pandemic,” said Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East. “As always, the southeast Louisiana community continues to support our Girl Scouts year over year, and we are excited for the opportunities our Girl Scouts will have during this program in 2023.”
Consumers can support their local Girl Scout troops by purchasing their favorite varieties and trying the new, online exclusive Raspberry Rally — a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating as the beloved Thin Mints cookies.
This must-try new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.
If you know a Girl Scout, ask how they are selling cookies via the Smart Cookie online platform for direct shipment or local delivery. Beginning Feb. 17, consumers can enter their zip code to purchase cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment or donation to local causes.
Consumers can also visit the cookie finder at girlscoutcookies.org to locate a local booth to purchase cookies or use the Cookie Finder app.
Girl Scouts is excited to welcome Planet Oat Oatmilk as a national sponsor of the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Program. Girl Scouts champion millions of girls as they learn, grow, and thrive through adventure, and Planet Oat Oatmilk is proud to support these efforts as a national sponsor of the Girl Scout Cookie Program.
Consumers can learn more about product pairings and how Girl Scouts and Planet Oat are partnering to build girls of courage, confidence, and character. Visit www.planetoat.com/girlscouts to learn more about the partnership.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. Girl Scouts’ newly updated Financial Literacy badges offer entrepreneurial playbooks for every age level.
From the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned as a Daisy to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for girls in high school, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, and confident decision making.
New this year, Raspberry Rally is exclusively offered through digital channels for direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills. This latest approach will help to guide the evolution of the cookie program for the digital future.
How to purchase Girl Scout cookies this year
-- If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she's selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.
-- You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to be among the first to receive information about Girl Scout Cookies and to find out about other exciting Girl Scout news. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy.
-- Visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder online to find a booth near you, to purchase cookies for direct shipment to your home, or to donate cookies to local causes.
-- Use the Cookie Finder app to purchase cookies at a booth near you starting March 3. Girl Scout Cookie season in southeast Louisiana begins Jan. 20 and ends March 19.
Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world's largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become volunteers at www.gsle.org/join .
Girl Scouts Louisiana East
Girl Scouts Louisiana East (GSLE) is the leading organization for leadership development of girls, grades K to 12, in 23 parishes of southeast Louisiana. Chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA, GSLE serves over 10,200 girls, with 3,400 adult members.
Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.gsle.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.