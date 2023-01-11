Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts Service Unit 122, which covers troops in Denham Springs, Walker and Watson.

 The News file photo

Girl Scouts Louisiana East will kick off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season in Southeast Louisiana on Jan. 20, as Girl Scouts and their troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.

New to the 2023 cookie season, the highly anticipated online exclusive Raspberry Rally cookie joins the iconic lineup, alongside classic family favorites like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, and more.

