DENHAM SPRINGS -- Current and aspiring Girl Scouts are invited to a wet n’ wild day at a local water park this weekend.
Girl Scouts Service Unit 122, which covers troops in Denham Springs, Walker and Watson, will hold a recruitment day in the sun beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, at the Aqua PARDS Water Park in Denham Springs.
Current and aspiring Girl Scouts are welcome to the event, which costs $6 per person to attend. A table will be set up under the water park’s pavilion to provide people with information on how to sign up for the country’s largest girl-led program.
Local troops fall under the umbrella of Girl Scouts Louisiana East, which is comprised of more than 6,000 Scouts in 23 parishes across the southeastern portion of the state, including Livingston Parish.
Girl Scouts are broken into six levels based on grade: Daisy, grades K-1; Brownie, grades 2-3; Junior, grades 4-5; Cadette, grades 6-8; Senior, grades 9-10; and Ambassador, grades 11-12.
Headquartered in New Orleans with a regional service center in Baton Rouge, Girl Scouts Louisiana East’s leadership development program is for girls in grades K-12 and offers a plethora of outdoor activities, STEM programs, and the annual cookie program, the world’s largest girl-led entrepreneurial program.
Last year, Scouts sold more than 1.1 million cookie boxes in Girl Scouts Louisiana East, with the girls averaging 179 boxes each, according to a press release. Those numbers increased in Service Unit 122, where 23 local troops sold approximately 58,476 cookie boxes, averaging 2,542 cookie boxes per troop and 233 per Scout.
For more information on Saturday’s recruitment day, contact Mary Stringfellow, administrator for Girl Scouts Service Unit 122, at (225) 266-7651 or via email at marystringf@yahoo.com.
