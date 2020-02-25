DENHAM SPRINGS -- Amanda Bello and her children were just another group at Comic Con, and they all were dressed for the occasion.
Jordyn arrived as the anime character Soul Evans, wearing bright red pants, a black letterman jacket with yellow sleeves, and a white wig. Riley was dressed as Link, the main protagonist of the popular video game series “The Legend of Zelda,” with pointy ears and a handmade shield.
Jace walked around as Peanut, the humorous hyperactive purple-skinned “woozle” whose body is covered in white fur. Carisa was dressed as the DC villain Harley Quinn, with a red and white T-shirt, red and blue shorts, ponytails, and a plastic baseball bat.
Even Amanda’s infant girl Lyra was in costume, dressed as the “Man of Steel,” Superman.
Amanda, who wore a bright red Wonder Woman shirt, said she made all of her children’s costumes “from scratch,” doing all the dying, sewing, and piecing together “by hand.” The family from Central came to Comic Con in 2019 but didn’t dress up. This year, they wanted to stand out.
Well, she said, “more like blend in.”
“We figured, ‘Why not go all out,’” she said matter-of-factly.
They weren’t the only ones who did.
Pop culture lovers of all ages dressed up as their favorite pop culture characters for an afternoon of games, comic books, and more during the Livingston Parish Library’s Comic Con event on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Visitors packed the library’s Denham Springs-Walker Branch in celebration of their favorite fandoms at an event that was free and open to the public. Inspired by the mega-event that takes place annually in San Diego, the library’s Comic Con is Livingston Parish’s own celebration of comic books, movies, television, video games, and all things pop culture.
It started as a kickoff to the library’s summer reading program in 2015 but has since grown into its own event. Now, it is one of the library’s biggest single-day draws, exceeded only by the annual book festival.
This is the fifth year the library has held the event, and this year’s program drew a whopping 1,774 visitors — more than double the previous year.
“This is exciting,” said Head of Adult Service coordinator Charlotte Curtis as she made her way through a crowded hallway.
For this year’s Comic Con, attendees were able to participate in a variety of games and activities, interact with local authors and illustrators, or cosplay as their favorite comic book, movie, and television show characters.
Costumes were not required to attend but encouraged, and many took advantage of the chance to dress as their favorite characters, such as Harry Potter, Stormtroopers, Dragon Ball Z, or the Avengers.
Five-year-old Benjamin Carvalho ran around in a black cape and bodysuit as Batman, while 6-year-old Tucker Chelette worked on a craft in a yellow fur onesie as the famous Pokemon character Pikachu.
“He loves dressing up as Pikachu,” Chelette’s mother said with a laugh.
Even the LPL staff dressed up for Comic Con, such as Marcie Nelson, who was Mrs. Frizzle from “The Magic School Bus,” and Stephen Bell, who was dressed as a character from “Zelda.”
Comic Con 2020 consisted of a series of scheduled events and activities that included author discussions, artist demonstrations, and a dinosaur show.
The headlining speaker was Claudia Gray, a New York Times bestselling science fiction writer who has penned several titles set in the “Star Wars” universe in addition to her own original novels. A New Orleans native, Gray discussed her writing process and how she creates stories for characters in the wildly popular franchise in addition to signing copies of her work.
Along with Gray, Comic Con featured a prehistoric adventure with “The Dinosaur Experience,” an educational experience that features animatronic dinosaurs. Families were treated to tales from Martin Wilmott, who brought his lovable dinosaurs, Rexi and Nash.
There was also StormTrooper storytime, Harry Potter bingo and quidditch, Pokemon scavenger hunts, artist demonstrations by Michael Verrett, and members of STARFLEET International, the largest Star Trek fan organization on the planet. Long lines constantly stretched from the library’s Idea Lab, where people tested out a 3D printing machine, a button maker, and a virtual reality system.
Additionally, all attendees of the 2020 LPL Comic Con were entered into a raffle to win one of three gift baskets.
Between scheduled events, attendees took part in on-going activities such as tabletop gaming, face painting, superhero crafts, fan art, photo ops, graphic artists, and more. People were also able to purchase comics and memorabilia from local vendors.
LPL Director Giovanni Tairov thanked the community for its support of the library’s endeavor in a Facebook post published a few days after Comic Con.
“Some may say that libraries are irrelevant and that people no longer need public libraries,” Tairov wrote. “I am proud to say that our Livingston Parish community thinks otherwise.”
