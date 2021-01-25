On a day the nation celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Denham Springs community celebrated the legacy of one of its own.
The late Arthur Perkins, a former U.S. Army officer who served the community in a variety of roles for more than four decades, was recognized during a virtual MLK Day program on Monday, Jan. 18.
Perkins, who passed away in July 2020 from the novel coronavirus at the age of 85, was a pillar of Livingston Parish who dedicated his time as a teacher, principal, city councilman, and civil rights activist.
Fred Banks, a close friend of Perkins, spoke at length about the man during the program, describing him as “a very outstanding member of this community, one that we miss dearly.”
“This world is a lot better, this city is a lot better, this parish is a lot better, because Arthur Perkins came through it,” Banks said. “God bless you, Mr. Perkins.”
A lifelong resident of Livingston Parish, Perkins committed his life to bettering his community.
A graduate of West Livingston High, Perkins enrolled at Southern University and graduated in three years, obtaining his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics Education in 1958. He joined the ROTC while at Southern University and was later commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
He remained in the National Guard for 20 years, retiring as a lieutenant colonel.
Perkins began teaching math at his alma mater in the late 1950s and eventually moved into administrative roles before integration closed the school’s doors in 1969. He was later named principal of Albany High School when the school was integrated in 1970.
All told, Perkins worked as an educator for more than 40 years from 1957-98 and also served on the Denham Springs City Council for 36 years, beginning in 1974 through 1990 and again from 1994 through 2014. He also served on the City Council in an interim role in 2017.
In the years before his death, Perkins ran a summer program at the L.M. Lockhart Center in Denham Springs and participated in other outreaches as an active member of Roberts United Methodist Church.
“Today, we join together in remembrance of Mr. Perkins,” Banks said. “We miss him so much. If he were here today, he would be participating in this program.”
Perkins was recognized during the city’s official Martin Luther King, Jr., Day celebration, which was converted to a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic. Put on by the Denham Springs Martin Luther King, Jr., Task Force, the program was held via Zoom and gave viewers a history of the annual local celebration.
Banks also talked about some of those who had a hand in the program’s creation — including Perkins, who “never missed a program” since its inception in the early 1990s.
Banks discussed all that his late friend accomplished in life, calling him “a major force in the community” who “always did whatever he could to make life better for the people of this parish and for the people of this community.”
In addition to his roles as an educator and city council member, Perkins was involved in the Chamber of Commerce, the Livingston Parish Voters League, Parks and Recreation, and “a faithful member” of the Roberts United Methodist Church. He also was a volunteer tutor at the L.M. Lockhart Center and a founding member of the Denham Springs West Livingston Kiwanis Club.
“I’m not sure he knew every committee he was on, but somehow he always made the meetings,” Banks said.
