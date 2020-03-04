DENHAM SPRINGS -- The residents and staff had celebrated Mardi Gras in the most appropriate way — with a parade through the halls.
Golden Age held its annual Mardi Gras party on Monday, Feb. 17.
Residents and staff had a great time celebrating the Louisiana holiday by dancing, eating king cake, and marching through the halls of the Denham Springs nursing home. The king and queen were also announced, and each wore a sparkling silver crown and purple cape as they paraded through the facility.
The festive gathering also drew Raymond and Donna Nichols, who were crowned this year’s king and queen for the Krewe of Denham Springs.
The scrumptious king cakes were donated by Oak Point Fresh Market, while Glitter N Gold provided the colorful entertainment.
