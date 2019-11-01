DENHAM SPRINGS -- A resident of Golden Age Nursing Home recently had a birthday party more than a century in the making.
Ellen “Kathryn” Powell-Prine celebrated her 104th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
The next day, Golden Age held a party for Kathryn that was attended by several of her family members and dozens of other residents of the Denham Springs nursing home.
Kathyrn’s daughters Sherry and Linda, her granddaughter Lindsay, and her son-in-law John attended the party, sitting with the birthday girl at a table in the center of the gathering space. Kathryn arrived dressed in her Sunday best, wearing a khaki blazer and dress with a light pink “It’s My Birthday” sash. Atop her head was a shining “Happy Birthday” tiara.
The room was decorated for a party, with purple and silver balloons floating in the air and purple napery draped over the tables. Kathyrn’s table was covered in white linen, and on top was set a white cake with purple icing.
Hailing from Texarkana, Texas, Kathryn was born Oct. 16, 1915, to Elisha Thomas Powell and Ellen Lorette Lane-Powell. She was raised in Cotton Valley, where her father was the town barber and her mother ran a boarding house for school teachers.
Kathryn’s family says she was always adventurous. She loved fishing with her father, could outrun and outjump all the boys, and even learned how to drive a Model T at 12 years old, her family says.
At age 13, Kathyrn won a local tree sitting contest with a record of 99 hours and was known as “the prettiest tomboy in town.” When she was 17, she graduated high school and went to business college in Texarkana before starting her career working for a local judge.
At age 21, Kathryn met the love of her life and future husband, Jack Holt. At the beginning of World War II, Holt enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and was stationed at Topeka, Kansas.
They started a family after 10 years of marriage and had four children: Jack Jr., Karen, Sherry and Linda. Jack died in 1967, leaving Kathryn a young widow.
Her family said she spent the following three summers camping in all western National Parks with her daughter Linda, who was 9 at the time. Their last trip was driving a Volkswagen Beetle to the end of the road in Alaska and camping in a pop-up camper.
In 1985, Kathryn married Walker native Lloyd Prine, former owner of Prine Building Materials. After a wedding in Hawaii, the couple traveled the world, visiting London, Paris, Athens, Cairo, Rome, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.
But her adventures weren’t done yet.
When Kathryn was 71, she and Prine hiked the Appalachian Trail from spring to fall for two years in a row, logging more than 1,000 miles. During the next 10 years, they lived in a travel trailer exploring the entire U.S.
Prine spent his final years at Golden Age Nursing Home, where Kathryn currently lives. During the party, she was presented with a “Certificate of Recognition” that was signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.