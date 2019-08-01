DENHAM SPRINGS -- From the moment she first swung a plastic club in her backyard, Sophia Macias has been hooked on golf.
The 11-year-old practices after school every day at Greystone Country Club in Denham Springs, usually for three or four hours a day — or until it’s too dark to see. Sometimes she’ll continue practicing at home, working to improve upon her No. 66 world ranking.
But it’s not all fun and games when it comes to golf, which Macias admitted can be a “lonely sport.” While her friends enjoy birthday parties and sleepovers on the weekends, Macias is usually getting ready for the next tournament or fundraiser her golf-centric non-profit organization is putting on.
Even though golf takes up most of her time, Macias doesn’t consider it time wasted.
“You might waste a little bit of your childhood, but it’s worth it,” said Macias, a Livingston Parish native who attends The Episcopal School in Baton Rouge. “Golf is my life. It’s what I’ve been doing since I was 7, and I love it.”
Last year, Macias and her family started No Worries Just Birdies, a non-profit organization that aims to help the less fortunate in the community while also spreading love for golf.
This year, she was recognized for all the good her non-profit has done.
Macias was recently named the 2019 winner of the international Peggy Kirk Bell Award, given annually to a person who demonstrates philanthropy and inspiration through his or her efforts on and off the golf course.
The daughter of James and Laura Macias of Denham Springs, Sophia is the 11th recipient of the award, which is given by U.S. Kids Golf. This year, she was singled out from a pool of 1,500 children from 52 countries — an honor that blew her father away.
But James Macias, who’s with his daughter every day for golf practice, was quick to thank the community for its hand in Sophia’s recognition.
“We could not do this without the community,” James said. “Her accepting the award is not just for her — it’s for this whole region and Livingston Parish.”
Though she hasn’t technically begun seventh grade yet, Sophia has done much good in her community through golf.
No Worries Just Birdies recently raised around $8,000 during its Second Annual “A Round Fore Kids” charity golf tournament, which was held at Greystone Country Club on July 22. Most of the money is going toward refurbishing a greenhouse at Live Oak Junior High, while a portion will go toward a Livingston Parish special education teacher who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.
During the tournament, Sophia and some of her golfing buddies were camped at the 18th green, where Sophia was chipping in for teams for a $20 donation per shot. She even made a poster for her effort that read, “Leave it to the Pro.”
“It’s a good poster,” Sophia said. “It took me three days to make it.”
In the inaugural charity tournament last year, No Worries Just Birdies raised more than $6,500 to purchase playground equipment for special needs children at South Walker Elementary.
Last February, the organization brought in another $20,000 from a charity basketball tournament, with proceeds going toward the installation of an air-conditioning system in the Live Oak Middle gym.
That one still has Sophia stumped.
“I never thought we would raise that much because it was just a basketball tournament, and who wants to watch old men play basketball,” she said with a laugh.
Along with helping her community, Sophia hopes her organization can attract a greater interest locally in golf, especially among women.
Just last year, Sophia said she was one of only two female golfers who practiced regularly at her home course. That number has steadily grown as Sophia has tried to spread love for the game she loves above anything else.
During the weekend of The Masters, Sophia and her family organized an all-girls golf clinic where 23 girls “who had never touched a golf club” spent a few hours practicing their swing. Some of them are “still playing to this day,” she said.
Though Sophia wants people to enjoy golf as much as she does, she doesn’t mince words when it comes to how much work is required to become a skilled player.
“I tell people that it’ll probably be hard in the beginning, but if you keep going, you’re not going to regret it one bit,” Sophia said. “Now, some of my friends at school who had never touched a golf club want to start playing, even though I tell them it’ll be hard.
“But I also tell them it’ll be worth it.”
Sophia certainly practices what she preaches, her father said.
“With golf, you get what you put into it, and she puts a lot into it,” James said. “There are birthday parties and sleepovers that she misses, but she does it because she loves the game. I don’t have to push her or anything.
“If there’s one word that describes her, it’s driven.”
