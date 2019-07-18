A golf tournament will be held in honor of James “Jimmy” Purvis at The Pines at North Park on Sunday, July 21.
Proceeds from the tournament will go toward offsetting the medical and funeral expenses for Purvis, who served as president of the PARDS Board of Directors until his passing on Friday, July 5, at the age of 54.
Purvis was a government clerk with the Federal Court System for 25 years, according to his obituary, and for the past 15 years served as president of the PARDS Board of Directors. Purvis, who passed away after a battle with cancer, was survived by his wife Carolyn, two daughters, and three grandchildren.
A devoted fisherman and advocate for the local waterways, Purvis was described as someone whose “eclectic humor will be dearly missed.”
“His energy and ability to make everyone in the room smile will be dearly missed by all of us here at PARDS, as well as those in the community he loved so much,” the parks system wrote on its website.
The four-man scramble has a $120 per-team entry fee, or $30 per person. There will be two tee times — at 8 a.m. followed by the second at 1 p.m. — as well as a raffle, prizes, door prizes and food. There will be also be a $10,000 closest-to-the-hole competition.
Those interested in signing up or becoming a sponsor can do so by calling The Pines at North Park at (225) 523-4947 or by going to 9852 Country Club Drive. All entry forms must be turned in by Saturday morning.
For more information, visit www.pardsla.com or “The Pines at North Park” page on Facebook.
