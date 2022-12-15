Graduates of Louisiana Master Gardener program honored

Seventeen new graduates of the Louisiana Master Gardener (LMG) program were honored at a reception given by current Livingston Parish Master Gardeners. Pictured front row from left are Diane Stacy, Kate Saniford, Brenda Ballard, and Kathy Kiloh. Pictured back row from left are Randy Sumrall, Megan Casher, Flo Baker, Josie Criscoe, Debbie King, Donna Holten, JoAn Cook, and Julia Womack. Not pictured are Rachel Strickland, Brenda Martello, Edgar Thomas, Melissa Ojeda, and Stacy Danford.

 Photo from Clark Robertson

Seventeen new graduates of the Louisiana Master Gardener (LMG) program were honored at a reception given by current Livingston Parish Master Gardeners.

The reception was held at the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

