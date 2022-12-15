Graduates of Louisiana Master Gardener program honored

Seventeen new graduates of the Louisiana Master Gardener (LMG) program were honored at a reception given by current Livingston Parish Master Gardeners.
The reception was held at the Main Branch of the Livingston Parish Library on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
New graduates completed a 14-week-long in-depth course covering topics including soil fertility, plant health, fruit and vegetable care, weed management, entomology, lawn care, and selection and care of landscape ornamentals.
The new graduates “Louisiana Master Gardener Apprentices” will become certified LMGs upon completion of 40 hours of volunteer service. After that, continuation as a Certified LMG requires 20 hours of volunteer service and 6 hours of continuing education per year.
Certified LMGs assist the LSU AgCenter in providing research-based horticultural education to home, school, and community gardeners.
The next class for Livingston Parish residents will begin in August 2023. The dates and times are to be determined. Classes will be at the Southeaster Livingston Center in Walker. Check the Southeastern Livingston Facebook page for updates.
For more information contact Clark Robertson, assistant county agent horticulture, at (225) 686-3020 or CRobertson@agcenter.lsu.edu.
