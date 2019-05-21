DENHAM SPRINGS -- Though it wasn’t their old stomping grounds, it was still their old school.
A group of 14 graduating seniors visited their alma mater, Denham Springs Elementary, to great fanfare on Friday, May 17.
It wasn’t the school they used to go to on Range Avenue back in the day. That school has since been demolished following the Great Flood of 2016, with the elementary school now sitting on a temporary campus on Hatchell Lane.
But it was still the graduates’ alma mater, making Friday's tour a trip down memory lane.
The seniors, all graduates of the Denham Springs High Class of 2019, gathered in the cafeteria before walking the hallways dressed in their caps and gowns. Elementary students cheered for them as they walked, with most of them waving paper-made pom poms and exchanging high-fives.
After the tour, the seniors took a group photo in the cafeteria and met with some of their past teachers. They also had cupcakes and other sweets to celebrate.
DSE Principal Gail DeLee said this was the first year the school hosted a senior walk, and she hopes to continue doing it in the future.
The new Denham Springs Elementary campus will house 700 students and contain 80,000 square feet — up from the 55,000 square feet in the now-demolished buildings.
During an unveiling of the artists renderings of the new school, then Assistant Superintendent Joe Murphy said bids will go out in October, with the school to be ready in August 2021.
