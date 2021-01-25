DENHAM SPRINGS -- Instead of asking for gifts for himself, one special boy used his birthday to ask for donations for others.
Koi Lee, a 9-year-old from Denham Springs, collected hundreds of dollars of donations when cars paraded in front of his home to celebrate his birthday on Saturday, Jan. 16.
On a windy but sunny afternoon, cars gathered near the water tower on Springhill Drive, just outside of the Southpoint Subdivision in south Denham Springs. After dozens had arrived, they made their way inside the neighborhood, where Koi and others waited.
Dressed as the popular Bumblebee character from the “Transformers” film franchise, a grinning Koi bounced from car to car as they passed by, with people waving and shouting through rolled-down windows.
Friends and family members wished Koi many a “Happy Birthday,” and several handed him wads of cash that was later dropped into a collection bucket. Some also gave him presents.
Koi shouted a loud “Thank you!” to everyone who passed by and gave each person a snack and a drink from a table in front of his decorated home. With dozens coming out to celebrate his birthday, Koi seemed to have the time of his life.
“This is the greatest birthday ever,” he said at one point.
All told, Koi collected $400 in donations that ultimately went toward Launch Therapy Center, a local non-profit organization that serves children with disabilities by providing speech, occupational, and physical therapies.
Koi, who was diagnosed with autism, is one of more than 1,400 children Launch has assisted since opening in August 2015. That’s why when it came time to decide what organization to help out, Koi didn’t hesitate, his mother Orsonna said.
“We have loved Launch from the moment we stepped in,” Orsonna said. “It’s very family-oriented, and that’s what we love about it. The first time we went inside, they made Koi feel welcome and at home and like a person, not just an object or something that they’re just doing for money.
“They really make him feel loved and they encourage him, and you don’t find that everywhere.”
Koi and his family have been vocal advocates for autism since his diagnosis at age 3, which came shortly after Orsonna noticed Koi had stopped reading and began misbehaving in daycare.
After doctors confirmed Koi had autism, Orsonna said the family “has gone all out” trying to help other parents in similar situations and educating them on early detection.
“The more we can get people educated on autism and help them understand it’s not the end of the world, the better,” she said. “Koi is a perfect kid, and so are others like him.”
The family has done a variety of fundraisers and projects for kids with autism over the years, though the last year has been more difficult amid the coronavirus pandemic. But when Orsonna suggested a drive-by parade in which participants would remain safe in their own vehicles, those close to them jumped on board.
Vehicles gathered about 30 minutes before the parade started, lining the side of a street just outside the Lee family’s neighborhood. A firetruck led the procession, blasting its horn to signal the start.
Rebecca Walker, a speech-language pathologist who has worked with Koi for the last few years, was one of many her drove in the parade and gave Koi a donation. She came all the way from her home in Madisonville to attend the parade, saying there was “no way” she’d miss it.
“I had to be here,” she said. “Koi is amazing. He’s got the kindest heart. He’s always interested in anything I ask him to do. I can’t even put into words how far he’s come. He’s meeting goals left and right.”
Koi recently presented the $400 check to Walker and Dr. Chantelle Varnado, executive director of Launch, on Thursday. The organization later posted a photo of the presentation to its Facebook page, commending Koi for using “his special day to raise money to help the kids at Launch!”
“You are a true superhero Koi,” the post read.
