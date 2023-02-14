Cooking teams from Livingston Parish and beyond brewed up their best stuff in a show of support for veterans of the armed forces during the 12th Annual Bird and Sausage Gumbo Cook-off on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Aimed at raising money for those who have served, the cook-off featured nearly 60 teams that were tasked with making their best gumbo from scratch. For $15 a ticket, visitors packed the fairgrounds to sample the flavorful gumbos and the other tasty food items being served.

