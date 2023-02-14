Cooking teams from Livingston Parish and beyond brewed up their best stuff in a show of support for veterans of the armed forces during the 12th Annual Bird and Sausage Gumbo Cook-off on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Aimed at raising money for those who have served, the cook-off featured nearly 60 teams that were tasked with making their best gumbo from scratch. For $15 a ticket, visitors packed the fairgrounds to sample the flavorful gumbos and the other tasty food items being served.
The event also included children’s activities and live music from Ampersand and Chris LeBlanc.
The cook-off is one of the biggest annual events in Livingston Parish, starting as a backyard party before evolving into one of the parish’s most popular fundraisers. In years past, the cook-off has benefitted Raven’s Outreach Center for Homeless Veterans in Baton Rouge, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and The Wounded Warrior Project.
This year, proceeds were being donated to Louisiana Honor Flight, Blue Star Moms, and Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach. Bobbi Jo Guerin, who started the event and continues to organize it with her husband Berlin Coxe, said the organizations will receive a total of $18,000 in donations.
“We have a mission to support our military and have for 12 years straight,” Guerin said. “Be it homeless veterans or organizations that support the U.S. military in other ways.”
This year's program started with an uplifting opening ceremony, which began with a welcome from Town of Livingston Mayor Jonathan “JT” Taylor. Denise Singleton then gave a brief reminder of the event’s purpose — to honor veterans.
U.S. Naval Sea Cadets then led the procession for presentation of colors, followed by LA Patriot Guard Riders and other veterans that were present. Father Jamin David, of St. Margaret Catholic Church in Albany, said a prayer over the day's festivities before Bennett Little, grandson of the event directors Berlin and Bobbi Jo, led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Chase Tyler then performed the National Anthem, after which Berlin Coxe introduced the benefactors. Roseanne Erwin closed the ceremony by singing “America the Beautiful” before getting to the crowd to join in on “He's Got the Whole World in His Hands.”
Following the opening ceremony, ticket buyers were treated to many other edibles prepared by the cook-off teams, local restaurants, and friends.
The 2023 Bird & Sausage Gumbo Champion was Team Roux Ga Roux BBQ, which consisted of members Matt and Sonya Fiske and Jeff and Kim Adams.
Second place, once again, went to Team Denham Springs Housing, which included Jamey and Cookie Westbrook and Danny and Candy Forbes.
Finishing in third place was Team Red, White & Roux, consisting of Curt and Chara Lyons and Jeremy and Carissa Reed.
Several sponsors contributed to put on the event, and they are as follows: Denham Springs Housing, Razorback Rentals, Oak Point Fresh Market, Quality Engineering & Surveying, Oak Point Shopping Center, Cajun Industries, Jones Signs, Garry Talbert, J CO Solar, Tharpe Family Insurance, Samuel Co, Odom Insurance, Valarie Hodges, Sport-N-Center, Associated Grocers, Maginnis Construction, Duke’s Seafood & Steak, Louisiana Business Resources, Waste Management, Pot-O-Gold Waste, American Coachworks, Linda's Chicken & Fish, Mandy Benton Realty, Courtesy Golf Cars, Cooking for Charity, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
