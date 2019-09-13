Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge, which has been in existence for three decades, is now accepting applications for its homeownership program.
An affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge is a non-profit Christian ministry dedicated to eliminating poverty housing. Habitat brings together people with resources and people in need to build simple, decent, affordable houses. The houses are sold to those in need at no profit, through no-interest loans.
Applications can be accessed online at www.habitatbrla.org or in person at the local Habitat office, located at 6554 Florida Blvd., Suite 200. Applications may also be picked up in person at one of two ReStore locations, located at 10300 Perkins Road or 4301 Airline Hwy.
Anyone interested in applying will be directed to additional information, including the application process, requirements for the program and income requirements (with minimum and maximum income based on family size needed to qualify).
Applications can be submitted from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the local Habitat office. No applications will be accepted after Thursday, Oct. 31.
Habitat for Humanity works with each prospective homeowner partner through their 255 required “sweat equity” hours and their path to an affordable mortgage, Communications Coordinator Katie Tessier said. Families/individuals are selected based on need, ability to pay a monthly mortgage, willingness to partner and Louisiana residency.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge was founded in 1989, and since that time, the organization has built 353 homes. According to its website, Habitat for Humanity gutted out 80 homes and rebuilt 30 others following the Great Flood of 2016.
For more information, visit www.habitatbrla.org or call (225) 927-6651.
