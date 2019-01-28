HOLDEN -- The “Bird Box Challenge” has made its way to Holden.
A group of students took part in a round of musical chairs inspired by the popular Netflix film “Bird Box” during halftime of the Rockets’ district game against Runnels Friday night.
With blindfolds covering their eyes, the young contestants walked around an arrangement of chairs situated in the middle of the gym, each frantically — and blindly — reaching for a seat whenever the music cut out.
The result was more than a few tumbles to the gym floor — and many more laughs from those in the stands.
The challenge is based off the premise of the film “Bird Box,” in which Sandra Bullock’s character Melanie and two children (simply named “Boy” and “Girl”) must navigate a post-apocalyptic world while blindfolded to avoid seeing an ominous figure. In “Bird Box,” seeing the mysterious monster has deadly consequences.
The “Bird Box Challenge” has gained national attention since the movie’s release in December as people have tried filming themselves going about their daily lives blindfolded.
This, inevitably, has led to some mishaps, some hilarious and others not.
USA Today reported one Utah teen crashed her car while attempting to drive with her eyes covered, and Netflix later issued a statement via Twitter urging people to stop attempting the “Bird Box Challenge.”
There were no car crashes in the Holden gymnasium on Friday, but some of the contestants may have left with a few bumps and bruises.
