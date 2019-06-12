From the backwoods of French Settlement to the bright lights of Hollywood, Laine Hardy has been plenty busy over the last few months.
And he’s about to get even busier.
Hardy, the 18-year-old singer who won Season 17 winner of American Idol, will be among a slew of performers who will take the stage in Washington D.C., for PBS’ annual “A Capitol Fourth” celebration.
It’ll be Hardy’s second performance in the nation’s capitol this summer, following a gig at the Embassy of Italy on June 6.
“A Capitol Fourth” will be broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in front of a concert audience of thousands — not to mention millions more watching at home and troops watching around the world via the American Forces Network.
Two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor and producer John Stamos will host the event, which is the country’s longest-running live national July 4 television program, according to PBS.
Others slated to perform include Carole King with the Broadway cast of the award-winning musical “Beautiful,” multi-award winning electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling, Tony-nominated singer-songwriter and actress Keala Settle, multi-platinum recording artist Vanessa Williams, country singer Lee Brice; Grammy Award-winning songwriter Colbie Caillat with her new band Gone West; gospel vocalist Yolanda Adams, and the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Jack Everly, among others.
The show will air at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, on PBS.
