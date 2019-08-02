Laine Hardy is coming home.
The 18-year-old singer from Livingston Parish, who was crowned the Season 17 winner of American Idol, will return to his old stomping grounds for “Laine Hardy Homecoming Bash” on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The outdoor concert, which will mark Hardy’s first in Livingston Parish since he won American Idol in May, will be held at North Park in Denham Springs. Tickets are $30 each if purchased in advance at www.etix.com and $50 at the gate.
Gates for the all-day concert at 11 a.m., with music set to start at 2 p.m. Other performers scheduled to appear are Sara Collins, LeRoux, and Parish County Line.
The last time Hardy performed in Livingston Parish came during a rockstar homecoming tour prior to the American Idol finale on May 14.
After visiting the Governor’s Mansion and a pep rally at his alma mater French Settlement High, Hardy entertained a screaming crowd of more than 10,000 fans at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds — which the Sheriff’s Office said was the most there at one time.
Scott Innes, a local promoter and radio personality who is organizing the concert, expects another wild day.
“This community is so passionate about Laine,” Innes said. “I’m excited about it, and I’m excited for Livingston Parish.”
Concert details
When: Saturday, Sept. 28
Where: North Park in Denham Springs
Times: Gates open at 11 a.m., music starts at 2 p.m.
Admission: $30 in advance, $50 at the gate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.