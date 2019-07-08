Harvey Rabbit is coming back — along with his cast of lovable friends.
Tim and Laura Allured, creators of the popular “Harvey Rabbit & Friends Show,” will bring their one-hour educational act of ventriloquism, music, games and magic back to the Livingston Parish Library this week.
The couple will perform at all five LPL branches June 9-11 as part of the library’s “Universe of Stories” summer reading program, beginning at the Main Branch and ending at the South Branch.
The Allureds — also known as “The Harvey Rabbit People” — have become staples in Livingston Parish and beyond since they started performing with Harvey Rabbit, Cecil the Orangutan, T-Boy the Alligator, and others.
After working as school teachers in Calcasieu Parish for three years following their 1983 graduations from McNeese State University, the Allureds decided to pursue careers as full-time children’s performers.
They started off on cruise ships and in schools for the first few years before getting calls from libraries hoping to acquire their services in the early 1990s. They did only a few library performances in the first year, but it steadily grew over the next several years.
Now, Harvey Rabbit has become a staple during the summer for libraries across Mississippi, southeast Texas and Louisiana — including in Livingston Parish.
Laura, who won a first-place award at the 1985 International Ventriloquist Convention, typically mans the various puppets and their voices while Tim changes in and out of elaborate costumes, which have included Darth Vader, “Jungle Jim,” and “Slugo the Slouch” in the past.
The program is supported in part by a Decentralized Arts Funding Grant from the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge in cooperation with the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, and Louisiana State Arts Council.
Harvey Rabbit & Friends Schedule (location, time, date)
Main Branch in Livingston — 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9
Albany-Springfield Branch — 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9
Denham Springs-Walker Branch — 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10
Watson Branch — 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10
South Branch — 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.