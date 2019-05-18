You’ve seen the suits.
There was the dark blue velvet jacket Laine Hardy wore over black slacks during the “Top 20 Solo Round” episode of American Idol.
There was also the all-maroon suit with a rose-themed white button-down he wore while performing with Elle King during the “All-Star Duets” episode.
Then again, there was the baby blue suit, accented with a bright red rose boutonniere, he wore after making the Top 10.
Or how about that sparkling silver suit he rocked while performing Elton John’s “Something About the Way You Look Tonight,” the night he advanced to the American Idol finale?
A bayou boy who prefers to wear blue jeans, T-shirts and hunting boots, Hardy has made waves this season on Idol with his stylish suit selection, which has led to high-pitched shrieks from the crowd in one episode after another — not to mention many flattering comments from his 914,000-plus followers on social media.
Along with his sultry voice, the suits have led to high praise from all three Idol judges and even some playful ribbing from Lionel Richie, who often wonders if Hardy has been snooping in his wardrobe collection.
“Have you been in my closet?” the legend R&B singer repeatedly asks Hardy.
During his homecoming tour in Louisiana this week, Hardy finally answered the question.
“No, I didn’t go in [Richie’s] closet,” he said before jokingly adding, “but I wished I would’ve.”
Hardy’s suit game has seen much transformation this season.
The first time he wore one, it was a straight-laced black suit with matching tie over a white button-down on a Hawaiian beach. This came during the “Final Judgement” episode, which had judge Katy Perry wondering aloud if she was allowed to have a crush on a contestant.
“Who the hell is that?” Perry asked when Hardy walked on stage in the suit.
From that episode on, Hardy has grown bolder with each selection.
During his Louisiana visit, Hardy shared some of what goes into his outfit selection. Each week, the Idol wardrobe team will grab Hardy and say, ‘This is your rack.’
He then searches for what he likes.
“I’m like, ‘I like that one, that one, that one; I would never wear that one,’” he said. “It’s a big rack of suits. Some of them are crazy and exotic, but I don’t want to be that crazy.”
Then comes the shoes, which Hardy said he gets to select himself.
“They have all kinds of different shoes laid out across, and I get to pick,” he said.
Perhaps Hardy’s most memorable outfit came during the “Queen” episode, when he wore a green-sequined jacket, black slacks, and gold high-heeled shoes while performing “Fat-Bottomed Girls.”
On “Disney Night,” he wore a red leather jacket with dark flower designs, which paired nicely with the forest backdrop while he sang “Oo-De-Lally” from “Robin Hood.”
When the Top 3 were revealed last week, Hardy celebrated while wearing a hot pink jacket.
“I just feel good in suits,” he said earlier this year during a phone interview with The News.
To see what Hardy wears next, check out Sunday’s three-hour finale that airs at 7 p.m. locally on WBRZ Channel 2.
