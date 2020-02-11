Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.