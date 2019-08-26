BATON ROUGE -- Bryan Parsons loves to be outside.
But until a few months ago, that was a constant struggle.
An 8-year-old boy from Walker with cerebral palsy, Bryan always needed assistance any time he wanted to get out of the house. His mother, one of his siblings, or his grandparents would carry him out the door, and then someone would have to stick around to push him in his wheelchair.
“He didn’t have a way of getting around before,” his mother, Amanda, said. “Which is worse for him, because he loves to be outside.”
Now, Bryan can now go outside as often as he wants.
This year, Bryan became the recipient of Louisiana’s first Hargrove Adaptive Toy (HAT), a battery-powered car designed exclusively for children with limited mobility.
Bryan received his adaptive car earlier this summer, when Hargrove engineers unveiled the camouflaged car that nearly 20 volunteers had a hand in building. The adaptive car has headlights, large all-terrain tires, and joysticks that Bryan uses to navigate in the world around him.
“The only thing he’s missing is a dog box,” for his dogs, “Biscuit” and “Slobberknocker,” Bryan’s grandfather said with a laugh.
Bryan’s new set of wheels continues a mission that Hargrove Engineering, which has offices in seven states, began nearly four years ago.
The HAT initiative started in Alabama in December 2015, when Hargrove engineer Michelle Jones and others built their first adaptive toy “EMMA” (Engineered Machine for Mobility and Access), named in honor of Hargrove’s first recipient.
Like Bryan and Emma, most mobility-limited children don’t qualify for an insurance-provided electric wheelchair unless they can prove they have the ability to operate it, a roadblock that few are able to overcome.
That’s why Hargrove stepped in.
The company eventually formed harGIVES (Hargrove Innovative Volunteer Engineering Services), a volunteer organization that helps local communities by utilizing the company’s engineering and technical expertise. Engineers donate their time to build the EMMAs and HATs, which can be customized with head switches, joysticks and push buttons to accommodate individual needs.
In the last four years, Hargrove has provided adaptive cars to nearly a dozen children with special needs, with Parsons being the first from Louisiana to receive one.
According to Hargrove, the adaptive car provides “a convenient, accessible pathway for development of the necessary skills to meet the insurance requirements.” Studies have shown that the ability to control one’s movement through space has a direct impact on social, cognitive and speech skills.
That’s something Amanda can attest to having witnessed the HAT project’s impact on her son, which is why she and her family plan to hold a fundraiser to pay for another adaptive car over the next year.
“You can tell that he feels more free now,” Amanda said of her son. “It’s been fantastic since he got the new car. He loves it. He drives all over the yard.”
“And runs into trees,” joked Bryan’s sister.
Though Bryan was the one benefitting from the project, those who worked on his adaptive car said they were the ones who benefited most.
Taryn Marable, an electrical and instrumentation designer from Hargrove’s Baton Rouge office, said she learned of Bryan’s situation from his physical therapist, George Bunch, who thought Bryan would benefit from the HAT project. After the necessary paperwork was filled out last September, Marable said a group of “16 to 20 volunteers” spent two days working on Bryan’s gift “from scratch,” gutting out the Power Wheels vehicle before modifying it for Bryan’s use.
Jones visited the Baton Rouge office to show engineers how to build the adaptive car, but Marable said they were allowed to customize it however they saw fit, which is why Bryan’s is built for the outdoors.
“That’s a Baton Rouge original right there,” Marable said.
Though it was a different project for her and her crew, Marable said it was a project everyone involved thoroughly enjoyed.
“Normally we’re not as hands-on — we draw up the prints and designs, but we normally don’t do the actual work,” Marable said. “That’s what made this project so much fun. Working on Bryan’s car was great, and our office did an awesome job. We all had a blast.”
Bryan received his adaptive car in June, when the company threw a party at its office on Sherwood Forest in Baton Rouge. There was crawfish, plenty of refreshments, and a DJ playing music, but none of that mattered to Bryan, who couldn’t take his eyes off his new gift.
“He just wanted to drive,” his mother recalled with a laugh. “Once he got in, did not want to get out of it. He just had the biggest smile on his face, and he couldn’t wait to get back in it. After the party, we just stayed in the parking lot and he just drove around until it died.”
Bryan and his family returned to Hargrove’s office on Aug. 15, when the company filmed a video challenging the Atlanta office to build their own adaptive car. With music blaring, engineers who worked on the car danced around behind Bryan, who didn’t stop smiling as he took his car for a spin in the parking lot.
That’s become a familiar sight at home for Amanda, who described her son as “a social butterfly who loves to be around people.”
“This has changed his life,” she said. “Now, he’s starting to feel more independent because he’s not relying on everyone else to get him around. He loves being around people, and this lets him do that.”
