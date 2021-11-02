Here are the Livingston Parish homecoming queens announced this season

Five high school seniors were crowned homecoming queens of their respective schools this football season.
Below are the winners, along with the names of their fellow maids on the court.
Albany High
Homecoming Queen: Mallorie Leeper
Others on the court: Seniors Chloe Barrilleaux, Alysa Fletcher, Abrielle Ochsner, and Kalyssa Roberts; juniors Isabella Berlier, Maya Contreras, and Camdyn Cooper; sophomores Kaydence Aguilera, Cayden Boudreaux, and Talyn Tompkins; and freshmen Allie Milton, Presley Manchack, and Stormy Williams.
Denham Springs High
Homecoming Queen: Antionette Idong
Others on the court: Seniors Kallie Calvaruso, Brianna Daigle, Claire Dean, Haley Hoover, and Grace Stalsby; juniors Sabrina Bishop, Madalyn Harris, Kiarra Ratliff, and Braleigh Zeigler; sophomores Rebecca David and Elle Harris.
Live Oak High
Homecoming Queen: Laney Prescott
Others on the court: Seniors Shaun Leiva, Sidney Mayeux, Marybeth McGehee, and Hanna Stout; juniors Kinley Hester and Colbie Seals, sophomores Fallon Altazin and Myra Schaffer; and freshmen Samantha Martin and Claire Prestridge.
Springfield High
Homecoming Queen: Jade Brignac
Others on the court: Seniors Bryana Gibbs, Dali Hughes, and Olivia Wall; juniors Hope Adams, Tessa Jones, and Madelyn Ridgedell; sophomores Zoe Aguillard, Jaci Williams, and Karmine Williams; and freshmen Michelle Delgado, Kerigan Kimbrough, and Sydney Kinchen.
Walker High
Homecoming Queen: Molly Baker
Others on the court: Seniors Bryanna Brown, Raegan Corley, Sophie Inman, Olivia McMasters, Meredith Vera-Lopez, and Bailey Vidrine; Korlee Bozeman, Cydney Cifreo, Audrey Ferrand, Sadie Gallman, Mallory Granger, Taylor Hickey, Macie Inman, Brooklyn Kling, and Leah Rowe.
