You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here are the Livingston Parish homecoming queens announced this season

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
2021 Homecoming Queens

Pictured are this year's Livingston Parish homecoming queens that were announced during football season. Pictured, from left, are Laney Prescott, of Live Oak High; Jade Brignac, of Springfield High; Antionette Idong, of Denham Springs High; Molly Baker, of Walker High; and Mallorie Leeper, of Albany High.

 File Photos

Five high school seniors were crowned homecoming queens of their respective schools this football season.

Below are the winners, along with the names of their fellow maids on the court.

Albany High

Albany High Homecoming Queen 2021

Mallorie Leeper, second from left, was named the 2021 Albany High homecoming queen.

Homecoming Queen: Mallorie Leeper

Others on the court: Seniors Chloe Barrilleaux, Alysa Fletcher, Abrielle Ochsner, and Kalyssa Roberts; juniors Isabella Berlier, Maya Contreras, and Camdyn Cooper; sophomores Kaydence Aguilera, Cayden Boudreaux, and Talyn Tompkins; and freshmen Allie Milton, Presley Manchack, and Stormy Williams.

Denham Springs High

Denham Springs High Homecoming Queen 2021

Antionette Idong, middle, was named the 2021 Denham Springs High homecoming queen.

Homecoming Queen: Antionette Idong

Others on the court: Seniors Kallie Calvaruso, Brianna Daigle, Claire Dean, Haley Hoover, and Grace Stalsby; juniors Sabrina Bishop, Madalyn Harris, Kiarra Ratliff, and Braleigh Zeigler; sophomores Rebecca David and Elle Harris.

Live Oak High

Live Oak High Homecoming Queen 2021

Laney Prescott, second from right, was named the 2021 Live Oak High homecoming queen.

Homecoming Queen: Laney Prescott

Others on the court: Seniors Shaun Leiva, Sidney Mayeux, Marybeth McGehee, and Hanna Stout; juniors Kinley Hester and Colbie Seals, sophomores Fallon Altazin and Myra Schaffer; and freshmen Samantha Martin and Claire Prestridge.

Springfield High

Springfield High Homecoming Queen 2021

Jade Brignac was named the 2021 Springfield High homecoming queen.

Homecoming Queen: Jade Brignac

Others on the court: Seniors Bryana Gibbs, Dali Hughes, and Olivia Wall; juniors Hope Adams, Tessa Jones, and Madelyn Ridgedell; sophomores Zoe Aguillard, Jaci Williams, and Karmine Williams; and freshmen Michelle Delgado, Kerigan Kimbrough, and Sydney Kinchen.

Walker High

Walker High Homecoming Queen 2021

Molly Baker, middle, was named the 2021 Walker High homecoming queen.

Homecoming Queen: Molly Baker

Others on the court: Seniors Bryanna Brown, Raegan Corley, Sophie Inman, Olivia McMasters, Meredith Vera-Lopez, and Bailey Vidrine; Korlee Bozeman, Cydney Cifreo, Audrey Ferrand, Sadie Gallman, Mallory Granger, Taylor Hickey, Macie Inman, Brooklyn Kling, and Leah Rowe.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.