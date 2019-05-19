After a week of build-up, the day is here.
On Sunday night, Livingston Parish native Laine Hardy will sing for his life as he tries to become the 17th winner of American Idol.
Hardy, a 2018 graduate of French Settlement High, was a contestant on the show’s reboot on ABC last season before being eliminated in the “Final Judgement” episode.
This year has been a completely different story, as Hardy has stormed past the rest of the competition with his gravelly voice and stylish suit selection en route to the finale. He is joined in the Top 3 by fellow finalists Madison Vandenburg of New York and Alejandro Aranda of California.
For the first time in Idol history, America’s live coast-to-coast vote will determine the winner of the popular singing competition series, with all voting taking place during the three-hour finale.
There are three ways to vote on American Idol, via texting, the American Idol website and the American Idol app. Each person is allowed 10 votes per method, meaning each person has a total of 30 votes.
Voting will begin locally at 7 p.m. when the show stars and it will stay open throughout the show before closing during the last commercial break. However, one of the Top 3 will be eliminated part way through the show, based on the results up to that point.
The crowning moment will be preceded by special performances from music legends, including Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. Others scheduled to perform include Adam Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Montell Jordan.
American Idol finale
When: Sunday, May 19
Start time: 7 p.m. locally on WBRZ Channel 2
How to vote
Texting - To vote for Hardy, text “1” to 21523.
Online - To vote for Hardy, visit the following link: www.AmericanIdol.com/vote and find his name.
App - Download the free American Idol app and submit votes that way. Here’s a link to download the app: www.abc.go.com/shows/american-idol/news/updates/the-american-idol-app-is-available-to-download.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.