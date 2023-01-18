Floats decked out in Mardi Gras colors will soon hit the streets and waterways of Livingston Parish.
The Krewes of Denham Springs, Tickfaw, and Diversion will celebrate carnival season with their annual parades.
A krewe of animals — the “Kroux of Barkus” — will also return.
Here’s a schedule of the upcoming Mardi Gras parades in the parish this season.
Kroux of Barkus
For this parade, the pups will take centerstage.
The City of Walker Parks and Recreation Department will hold its second annual Mardi Gras-themed Bark in the Park and Kroux of Barkus Pet Parade on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The half-mile parade will start at 11 a.m. near the Challenger’s Field parking lot and follow the walking path in the park.
This year’s parade Grand Marshall will be Bayou, owned by Chris and Holly Reed and Mike and Laurie Mason. Bayou was the No. 1 competing Giant Schnauzer throughout 2021, winning the 2021 AKC National Best of Show Champion Title.
Bark in the Park will continue until 3 p.m., and other activities will include live Cajun/Zydeco music with the Band Nouveaux and the Xpress Train, a Zumba demonstration, Line Dance instruction, market and food vendors, and pet-themed booths, including a professional photographer for pet portraits.
All proceeds will benefit the Walker Animal Shelter. All activities will be held at Sidney Hutchinson Park.
For an entry form or more information, call (225) 665-3755 or email sandi.mcgrew@walker-la.gov.
Krewe of Diversion
The Krewe of Diversion will hit the water for its 28th annual Mardi Gras boat parade on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Slated to begin at noon, the parade will begin at Canal Bank and run through the weir down to Manny’s. This year’s parade will be led by grand marshals Manny and Christine Simoneaux.
Registration for the parade will be at Manny’s on Friday, Feb. 10, beginning at 6 p.m. The cost is $35 per boat, and checks must be made payable to LFACC (Louisiana Friends Against Childhood Cancer).
All proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Food and St. Jude items will be sold at Manny’s starting at noon the day of the parade. A live auction starts at 5:30 p.m. or after all participating parade boats are back at Manny’s. All donations are appreciated.
For more details, contact David or Vivian Stevens at (225) 939-2135 or (225) 324-5695.
Krewe of Tickfaw
Another parade will hit the water this Mardi Gras season — the Krewe of Tickfaw.
The Krewe of Tickfaw’s 11th Annual Mardi Gras Boat Parade will be held Saturday, Feb. 11.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Louisiana Sportsman.”
Beginning at 2 p.m., the parade will start where the Tickfaw River meets Dendinger Road and pass near Tin Lizzy’s, a popular gathering spot in Springfield. It will continue toward Swamp Road before going past Boopalu’s Bar and Warsaw Marina.
The parade will end at Boopalu’s.
All money raised will go toward the Springfield Fire Department (Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 2). Last year, the Krewe of Tickfaw raised $25,000 for the fire department.
This year’s king and queen are Keith Smith and Kathleen McKey.
Krewe of Denham Springs
For the Krewe of Denham Springs, it’ll be a party during the parade, followed by a party after.
Mardi Gras festivities for the Krewe of Denham Springs will kick off with the 43rd annual parade on Saturday, Feb. 11. The parade will start at 3 p.m. at Denham Springs High, travel through the Antique Village, and end at Veterans Boulevard.
Anyone interested in joining can contact Raymond Nichols at rjnmo56@gmail.com.
Following the parade, the Krewe of Denham Springs will host a “Mardi Gras Mambo” at Train Station Park, featuring live music from Thomas Cain, the Chase Tyler Band, and Clay Cormier. Attending the after-party, the first public one for the krewe, is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.