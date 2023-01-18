Denham Springs Parade 2020

A float comes down Range Avenue in Denham Springs for the Krewe of Denham Springs' 40th Annual Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. 

 Jonathan Mailhes | The News

Floats decked out in Mardi Gras colors will soon hit the streets and waterways of Livingston Parish.

The Krewes of Denham Springs, Tickfaw, and Diversion will celebrate carnival season with their annual parades.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.