WALKER -- Kimberly Albin has heard the questions more times than she can count.
What goes on inside the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center?
Her answer is always the same: A lot.
“There’s so much in here that people just aren’t aware of,” said Albin, LPLTC director. “And it’s right here in front of their eyes.”
The public got a glimpse of what goes on inside the Literacy and Technology Center located off Florida Boulevard in Walker during a free community breakfast sponsored by Southeastern Louisiana University of Tuesday, July 30.
Elected officials, public school officials, local business leaders and other community members attended the event, which gave them a chance to tour the 39,000-square-foot facility. The Livingston Center, which opened in fall 2005 as a cooperative venture between Southeastern and the Livingston Parish Public Schools system, offers several general education courses, foundation courses and science labs for students from preschool to college.
Krystal Hardison, interim director for the Livingston Center, said the event was intended to “reintroduce the center to the people of Livingston Parish.” With plans underway to reboot course offerings and expand adult education, Hardison said the event also aimed to highlight the “Southeastern@Livingston” initiative, an expanded array of programming to promote “lifelong learning in Livingston Parish.”
“This is going to be our main initiative to bring more educational opportunities to the parish,” said Hardison, a lifelong resident of Livingston Parish who stepped into her new position June 10.
“Southeastern@Livingston is here, and we’re here to serve,” Hardison later told those in attendance. “Please understand that all of these resources are here… [and] housed in the same building.”
Six entities and programs operate out of the Livingston Center: the LPPS Family Resource Center, the Dual-Language Pre-K Program, Northshore Technical Community College, the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center, Southeastern Louisiana University, and the SLU Community Music School.
Together, the programs offer a wide array of services aimed at assisting students from Pre-K through — and now beyond — college.
Held in conjunction with the College of Education and Head Start, the dual-language program gives preschoolers a chance to become bilingual and biliterate in both English and Spanish. The Family Resource Center operates as a free lending library for Livingston Parish students in grades K-5.
At the Literacy and Technology Center, juniors and seniors of the nine area high schools can earn college credits and national certifications to help ensure employability after high school. Students spend half a day at the center and the other half at their home schools.
For extracurricular work, the Community Music School offers private lessons in voice, piano, and violin to all ages.
On the collegiate level, Northshore Technical Community College, which is scheduled to open its new campus in Walker on Aug. 21, has expanded its offerings at the Livingston Center with the “Connect to Success” program. The program is for students who haven’t met the requirements to go to a university.
“We like to say you can literally start here and finish anywhere,” said April Smith, interim dean of Northshore.
More recently, the Southeastern@Livingston initiative has expanded to include traditional college courses, workforce development training, and leisure courses. With the initiative, Hardison hopes to turn the Livingston Center into a true “sub-campus” of Southeastern’s main campus in Hammond.
“In essence, we’re promoting lifelong learning through formal and informal learning opportunities… to create a better community and environment,” Hardison said.
