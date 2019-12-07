SPRINGFIELD -- The parish’s last standing plantation is opening its doors this holiday season.
The public is invited to a Christmas Open House at the Historic Carter House in Springfield from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, and Sunday, Dec. 15.
The event is being hosted by the Historic Carter House Society (HCHS), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that manages and operates the Carter House. Funds will go toward maintenance and restoration work on the house.
For the Christmas Open House, each room will be garnished in holiday décor, with decorations from the past and the present. Tours will be given during the open house so guests can learn about the history of the plantation, which stretches back more than 200 years.
The Carter House was originally built between 1817-20, according to the HCHS website. The property dates back to 1804, when it was acquired by James Rheams under a Spanish land grant.
The property was later sold to Thomas Freeman, a free man of color who became the first African American to record a legal transaction in his own right in the Greensburg District of East Louisiana. He was also the first African American to own property in what is now Livingston Parish, and he later built the Carter Plantation House on his land.
The house was eventually placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979, meaning visitors will have a chance to gaze at history over the next two Sundays.
Tickets for the Christmas Open House will be sold at the door at the price of $5 per adult, while children 12 years old and younger get in for free. Each ticket will be entered in a drawing for a door prize, and the drawing will be held on Dec. 15 after the tours are complete. A large teddy bear will also be raffled off, with tickets going for $1 apiece or $4 for five tickets.
Annual HCHS memberships are also available for the price of $30 per person or $40 per family.
Proceeds from memberships and the Open House will go toward restoration work to the Carter House, located in Carter Plantation at 30325 Carter Cemetery Road in Springfield.
For more information, call (225) 747-0660 or email at carterhousesociety@gmail.com. Additional information can be found by visiting www.historiccarterhouse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.