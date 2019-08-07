SPRINGFIELD -- The Historic Carter House Society (HCHS) is sponsoring a school supply drive for the Head Start School located on Carter Cemetery Road, just outside the entrance to Carter Plantation.
A box has been set up in the Dollar General Dollar General in Springfield, located at 32274 Walnut Street, to collect items you can purchase in their store. Plans are to pick up the box by Thursday, Aug. 8, so they can be delivered for the start of the 2019-20 school year.
HCHS has held the school drive for a number of years to support local schools in the communities. The following items have been requested: construction paper, crayons, glue, pencils, pens, and scissors.
In addition to the school supply drive, the Historic Carter House Society is selling tickets to the Belk Private Charity Shopping Event scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24.
Belk holds these charity sales to show its support for the community. The $5.00 you pay for the ticket purchased from HCHS will be a donation to the Carter House and you get back $5.00 off your first purchase at the Belk Charity Sale – it’s a WIN – WIN for all parties.
Tickets can be purchased from a member in the Belk Store at the Juban Crossing Shopping Center on Aug. 7 and Aug. 23 from 3-5:30 p.m. both days.
HCHS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that manages and operates the Carter House. Revenues come from fundraisers, donations, memberships, and fees collected from use of the Carter House. Funds go toward maintenance and restoration work on the house.
