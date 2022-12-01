History professor talks World War II during Edwards Historical Livingston Association meeting

The Edwards Historical Livingston Association met Nov. 5 at the Livingston Parish Library in Livingston. The featured speaker was Dr. Samantha Cavell (middle), professor in the history department at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, La.

 Photo submitted

The Edwards Historical Livingston Association met Nov. 5 at the Livingston Parish Library in Livingston.

The featured speaker was Dr. Samantha Cavell, professor in the history department at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, La. Her topic was “How the Women of Bletchley Park Cracked Enigma and Sank the Bismarck.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.