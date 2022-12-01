History professor talks World War II during Edwards Historical Livingston Association meeting

The Edwards Historical Livingston Association met Nov. 5 at the Livingston Parish Library in Livingston.
The featured speaker was Dr. Samantha Cavell, professor in the history department at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, La. Her topic was “How the Women of Bletchley Park Cracked Enigma and Sank the Bismarck.”
Bletchley Park, 50 miles from London, was the top secret home of the World War II codebreakers in Milton Keynes, UK. Approximately 75 percent of the codebreakers were women, 6 of 10 in uniform with others being recruited from the Civil Services. In 1941, a small group of American services personnel were brought to England to participate in forming an intelligence alliance that exists today. One of the English women who worked at Bletchley Park currently lives in Covington.
The coding device used was portable and similar to the typewriter in size, consisting of buttons, rotors, and a plug board. Code books were also used. Admiral Karl Donitz, Hitler’s successor, split the code books in two, making them more complex.
Word from Bletchley Park noted the location of the Bismarck, however the admiralty did not give credit to this. The Bismarck, the second-largest German battleship, was used for marine shipments, and with Admiral Gunter Lutjena in charge, was damaged in 1941 by shells and torpedoes of the British navy in the North Atlantic near France. British aircraft sited her position prompting the British fleet to go into action, sinking the ship. Only 114 of her 2,200 crew members survived following an hour and a half battle.
The next meeting of the Edwards Historical Livingston Association will be held December 3 at Duke’s in Watson at 11:30 a.m. Dr. Douglas Carlson will be the speaker with the topic of “The Spring of Denham Springs.”
(This article and photo were submitted by Florence Crowder.)
