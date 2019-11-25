HOLDEN -- Carter Alphonso and Ashley Fogg were named Holden High’s 2019 homecoming king and queen during a ceremony prior to the Rockets’ game against Springfield on Friday, Nov. 22.
The king and queen were determined by student vote.
The entire homecoming court was presented during the ceremony, which was followed by the school’s fourth annual “Journey Through the Decades” recognition that brought back alumni to campus from as far back as the 1950s.
Both the boy's and girl's basketball teams rolled to victories over the parish-rival Bulldogs to conclude the homecoming night festivities.
