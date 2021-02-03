Holden High recently presented its 2020-21 homecoming court.
During the presentation, Nicholas Forbes and Allie Smith were named this year’s king and queen, respectively.
Allie, the daughter of Elizabeth and John Smith, is a member of the basketball team. She is also a member of Beta Club and Fellowship of Christian Students.
Nicholas, the son of Jennifer and Shane Forbes, is a member of the basketball and the baseball teams and is also a member of Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Students, and First United Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs.
Other members of the court were also presented from the senior, junior, sophomore, and freshman classes.
In addition to Smith and Forbes, seniors that were recognized included Olivia Barnes and Hunter Bordelon, Emily Davidson and Dylan Gueldner, and Bailey Hull and Braeden Wascom
Representing the juniors were Hannah Hirstius, Brent Cobb, Mia Komen, and Joel Penalber; representing the sophomores were Brooke Foster, Jake Forbes, Mary Woods, and Steve Garcia; and representing the freshmen were Abigail Atkinson, Jesse Frey, Jayden Sharp, and Marcus Penalber.
Cali Green and Hannah Harris served as mistresses of ceremonies.
