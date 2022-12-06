Holden High presented its 2022 homecoming court on Friday, Nov. 18.
During the presentation, seniors Steve Garcia and Mary Woods were crowned king and queen, respectively.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Holden High presented its 2022 homecoming court on Friday, Nov. 18.
During the presentation, seniors Steve Garcia and Mary Woods were crowned king and queen, respectively.
Joining Garcia and Woods on the court were fellow seniors Kacey Breithaupt, Jake White, Brooke Foster, Jake Forbes, Ella Stephens, and Trevin Bankston.
Senior Kenna Morris served as mistress of ceremonies.
Others named to the court were juniors Joleigh George, Tyler Thompson, Abigail Atkinson, and Taylor Purvis; sophomores Sara Duke, Garrett Wild, Madisyn Bonds, and Toby Barcia; and freshmen Blaize Foster, Maddox McCorkle, Jewelie Green, and Aidan Hutchinson.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.