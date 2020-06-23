Holden High 2020 graduation
Buy Now

Students in the Holden High Class of 2020 wrapped up their high school lives with a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, June 23. The ceremony was held inside the Walker High gym, where 47 graduates received their hard-earned diplomas.

 McHugh David | The News

Students in the Holden High Class of 2020 wrapped up their high school lives with a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, June 23.

The ceremony was held inside the Walker High gym, where 47 graduates received their hard-earned diplomas.

Holden High Class of 2020 | Photo Gallery

1 of 55

Listed below are the names of all Holden High graduates this year.

Holden High Class of 2020

Kevin Ahumada

Carter Alphonso

Brendan Anderson

Bryant Bankston

Raylin Barber

Justin Bertrand

Kassie Billiot

Mason Blount

Jessica Burke

Nayeli Contreras

Madalyn Cooper

Lane Courtney

Dylan Diddon

Madeline Drott

Ashley Fogg

Yaquelin Garcia

Gilberto Gonzales

Megan Grulkey

Jaydn Howes

Jaycee Hughes

Brett Hutchinson

Emma Hutchinson

Slade Hutchinson

Shelby Kennedy

Kirsten LaBarre

Olivia Lackie

Allen Miley

Kamron Page

Emerald Perret

Lauren Politz

Josie Purvis

Rayleigh Rushing

Denver Scott

ReAnna Sheridan

Kobe Spears

Emily Stafford

Makayla Stewart

Blake Sticker

Stephanie Strother

Chase Sullivan

Lain Summers

Scott Thomas

Haley Thompson

Nickcole Thornton

Peyton Watts

Matthew Wilder

Tyler Williams

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.