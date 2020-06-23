Students in the Holden High Class of 2020 wrapped up their high school lives with a graduation ceremony on Tuesday, June 23.
The ceremony was held inside the Walker High gym, where 47 graduates received their hard-earned diplomas.
Listed below are the names of all Holden High graduates this year.
Holden High Class of 2020
Kevin Ahumada
Carter Alphonso
Brendan Anderson
Bryant Bankston
Raylin Barber
Justin Bertrand
Kassie Billiot
Mason Blount
Jessica Burke
Nayeli Contreras
Madalyn Cooper
Lane Courtney
Dylan Diddon
Madeline Drott
Ashley Fogg
Yaquelin Garcia
Gilberto Gonzales
Megan Grulkey
Jaydn Howes
Jaycee Hughes
Brett Hutchinson
Emma Hutchinson
Slade Hutchinson
Shelby Kennedy
Kirsten LaBarre
Olivia Lackie
Allen Miley
Kamron Page
Emerald Perret
Lauren Politz
Josie Purvis
Rayleigh Rushing
Denver Scott
ReAnna Sheridan
Kobe Spears
Emily Stafford
Makayla Stewart
Blake Sticker
Stephanie Strother
Chase Sullivan
Lain Summers
Scott Thomas
Haley Thompson
Nickcole Thornton
Peyton Watts
Matthew Wilder
Tyler Williams
