HOLDEN -- Senior Lane Courtney may be going by another name soon — Romeo.
The soon-to-be Holden High graduate, keeping with a tradition he started six years ago, handed out flowers to all of his female classmates in celebration of Valentine’s Day on Friday, Feb. 14.
According to Assistant Principal Rusty Hutchinson, Courtney started the tradition in sixth grade. This year, he brought each Holden High female student a red rose for their last Valentine’s Day together as classmates.
But he didn’t stop there.
Courtney also handed out purple carnations to female students in grades 9-11, as well as one to Holden High Principal Kris Roundtree.
The school posted photos of Courtney’s Valentine's Day project to its Facebook page Friday afternoon and playfully referred to him as “Holden’s Most Eligible Bachelor.”
