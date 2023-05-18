Holden High celebrated the Class of 2023 with a commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 18.
During the ceremony, seniors were handed their hard-earned diplomas from Principal Kris Rountree.
Approximately 44 seniors received their diplomas.
Listed below are the names of all Holden High graduates this year.
Eldridge Ahumada
Kaydence Ard
Carlos Armijo
Trevin Bankston
Caleb Barksdale
Jesse Beall
Emmaleigh Bertrand
Alyson Billion
Elizabeth Blount
Treana Blount
Haylee Bordelon
Kacey Breithaupt
Cambree Courtney
Jacob Dimarco
Gracie Duffy
Taylor Efferson
Jonathan Estes
Jake Forbes
Brooke Foster
Laney Galyean
Steve Garcia
Charles Howes
Madison McDonald
Robert Miley
Brody Miller
Aidan Mitchell
Kenna Morris
Stacie North
Christopher Oliphant-Bonds
Kamrynn Ouber
Mayela Perez
Abrahm Puma
Vanessica Purvis
Sean Quave
Nathan Rojas
Marshall Ryan
Jolie Stafford
Ella Stephens
Joshua Strother
Hunter Vancel
Jake White
Tyler Wilkinson
Emma Wilson
Mary Woods
