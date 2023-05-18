Holden High Class of 2023

A graduation ceremony celebrating the Holden High Class of 2023 was held on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

 David Gray | The News

Holden High celebrated the Class of 2023 with a commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 18.

During the ceremony, seniors were handed their hard-earned diplomas from Principal Kris Rountree.

