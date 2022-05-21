Holden High celebrated the Class of 2022 with its commencement ceremony on Friday, May 20.
During the ceremony, seniors were handed their hard-earned diplomas from Principal Kris Rountree.
Of the 32 seniors who graduated, 10 did so with honors.
Listed below are the names of all Holden High graduates this year.
(Note: *Honors student)
Kayleigh Atkinson
Megan Breithaupt
Matthew Cass
Brent Cobb
Camille Comish *
Kayla Davis *
Natalie DiMarco *
Brayden Dougherty
Brennon Douglas
Braden Drott
Caleb Dupre
Isabella Guidry
Taylor Haydel
Kelsey Henderson
Macey Higginbotham *
Hannah Hirstius *
Sydney Horn
Elizabeth Hoyt
Brittany Jasso *
Grace Johnson *
Logan Johnson
Isabella Jones
Mia Komen
Destiny Kreeger *
Zoey Maynard
Branton McSwain
Katelynn Munoz
Joel Penalber *
Austin Seal
Shelbi Stafford
Paul Stumpf *
Cade Watts
