When Holden High softball players took the field to open postseason play on Wednesday, many of them wore matching yellow ribbons.
That was not an accident. It was a tribute.
Members of the Holden High softball team wore matching ribbons as an homage to Live Oak High pitcher Kaylee Chandler, who threw a shutout in her team’s playoff-opener two days after her mother died in a car crash.
Grace Chandler, 45, was killed when a Jeep, driven by a Denham Springs motorist, crossed the centerline on LA Highway 16 in St. Helena Parish and struck a Hyundai, driven by Chandler, head-on early Saturday morning.
Grace Chandler, who was a dispatcher for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, was pronounced dead on the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained from the Denham Springs driver, but authorities said impairment is suspected.
The community has rallied around the loved ones of Grace Chandler, who was described as “a great friend,” “devoted servant,” “a beautiful soul,” and “a second mom” to many. A GoFundMe has been created for the family of Chandler, and all donations will go to the family “in their time of need,” according to organizers.
Despite losing her mother so abruptly, Kaylee Chandler took the field for Live Oak’s 5A playoff opener against Fontainebleau on Monday, leading her team to an emotional 10-0 win in five innings.
Two days later, Holden High players wanted Kaylee to know she was in their thoughts when they took the field.
The idea for the matching ribbons came from Holden catcher Kamrynn Ouber, who sent out a group message asking the team if they’d like to wear them in honor of Grace Chandler.
Rusty Hutchinson, Holden High’s assistant principal and assistant softball coach, said the reaction was “yes, yes, yes,” adding it was a way to honor “the courage and the strength” Kaylee displayed despite her personal tragedy.
“It’s just a little love to let her know we’re thinking about her,” Hutchinson said. “Their family is in our thoughts and prayers, the Live Oak team and community, for what they’ve had to deal with. I really like how the school and the community rallied behind her – keyword ‘community.’”
It was also a way for Holden High players to reach out to a friend and teammate. Hutchinson said Chandler plays for him and Brady Riche’ on the Blazers organization’s 16U Purple team.
“She’s just a dream to coach,” Hutchinson said of Kaylee. “A hard worker, great teammate, great spirit, never gets too high, too low, just got that pitcher’s mentality.”
Hutchinson said the team plans continue wearing the yellow ribbons throughout its postseason run.
“We’re all Livingston Parish,” Hutchinson said. “These girls all know each other. They’ve grown up playing together.”
