A three-student team from the Holden School won first place in the “Book Battle” competition that took place during the 2019 National Junior Beta Convention held in Oklahoma City in June.
For the contest, Holden students Autumn Herring, Sawyer Herring and Jayden Stewart were required to read 12 novels, both fiction and non-fiction, before taking a test. The readings had them explore and analyze such themes as war, social injustice, familial ties, and heroism.
The trio finished atop teams from Kentucky, North Carolina, Texas, Georgia, and Arkansas.
Holden was one of two schools from Livingston Parish to earn a top-10 finish in the National Junior Beta Convention, which ran June 15-18 at the Cox Convention Center. Live Oak Elementary’s Beta Club scored fourth place in the “Performing Arts Group Elementary” category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.