‘Home away from home’ | Vickie Eaves named Livingston Parish’s High School Teacher of the Year
DENHAM SPRINGS -- Absence makes the heart grow fonder, as Denham Springs High School English teacher Vickie Eaves discovered when she retired from teaching 12 years ago.
“I missed what school was,” she said. “I missed the students, I missed my family of teachers, I missed being the role model and knowing that I was making a difference in somebody’s life.
“I have 150 kids come through every year, and I’m not naïve enough to think I affect all of them, but I do know that I affect some of them, and just that small portion was enough for me to want to go back into education.”
Eaves taught in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes for 21 years before retiring. However, her retirement did not stick.
She only stayed away for four years to help her husband with his tree business before she returned to the classroom with a renewed purpose and outlook on her career.
“It just felt like I was home,” she said. “I didn’t realize I missed this so much.”
Though she has only taught in Livingston Parish for eight years, Eaves’ passion for language and teaching has been evident from the start, culminating in her being named this year’s Livingston Parish Public Schools High School Teacher of the Year.
“My goal is larger than just knowing when to use a comma or semicolon,” Eaves said. “I want students to learn how to be prepared for the next phase of their lives and be the best person they can be.”
She started out teaching at the high school level and hasn’t looked back. Her father, a former journalist who later became a college professor, thought she was crazy to want to teach teenagers, but Eaves is happy with her decision.
“I prefer to work with the juniors and the seniors because they’re a little more mature,” she said. “They have some direction. I feel like they’ve been here long enough to feel stable with high school, and they’re trying to navigate the next hurdle that they’re going to go through.”
Her teaching philosophy is focused on having the students know who they are and working with their strengths. She uses a variety of teaching methods, including handouts, power point presentations, computer webquests, audio recordings, group discussions and even flash cards, to help the students discover which method of learning is best for them because not everyone learns best in a traditional lecture setting.
“If they want to go to college, then I give them the tools to do well in college. If they want to go into the workforce, then I help them see how English is going to be used in the workforce and how important it is to be able to express yourself and be a good worker based on your morals and your philosophes and your standards,” Eaves said.
The back wall of her classroom is filled with triangular pages her students filled out listing ways they wanted to improve themselves academically this school year. They are hung around a sign that reads, “Whatever you are, be a good one.”
Eaves said this exercise is meant to give the students a little accountability and reward them when they are doing well, and she even included her own resolution on the wall to show the students that they are all in it together.
She is currently enrolled at Southeastern Louisiana University, working on a master’s degree in educational leadership, which she will complete in July. This will give her a chance to work as an instructional coach, a vice principal or even a principal, if she ever decides to leave the classroom.
A passion for language
Though she is an English teacher now, that wasn’t always the case.
Eaves began her teaching career at Glen Oaks High School in Baton Rouge as a French teacher, where she taught for three years.
“I thought it would be really neat if I could take my passion for language and be able to give that to a student,” she said.
Once she got her first teaching job, she knew she had made the right decision. “I realized how the school creates a family atmosphere for its teachers. It’s like your home away from home,” Eaves said.
After she got married, she began teaching at St. Amant High School so she could be closer to her home in Denham Springs. She taught French and English there for the first few years, but when schools began phasing French out in favor of Spanish, she took on more English classes.
She also taught in and directed a program called Allied Health Academy, which provides students with the knowledge and training needed to work in the medical field.
“You learn English through our Common Core standards, but it has components in it that might help you in the medical world as well, like medical vocabulary,” Eaves said.
In her English classes, Eaves liked to tie the subject matter back to the students’ lives to help them make sense of it and give them a reason to study it, and she employed the same tactics in Allied Health Academy.
“When we read a book, I would have the kids look at characters and settings, but what does this character do that a doctor might do or that a nurse might do, or how can we take this message in the story and bring it into where you see yourself in a career?” she said.
The program also had biology and business courses. The students completed volunteer hours in different facilities to learn the ropes, and they also completed internships, where they were able to use things they learned in class in a practical setting.
‘Betterment of both teachers and students’
Eaves, who currently teaches English III and Advanced Placement (AP) Language and Composition to juniors at Denham Springs High, has gone on to serve in more leadership roles throughout her career.
She served as the coordinator of a National Math and Science Initiative grant for the school’s AP courses, she has served on the School Improvement Team, and she was a part of the AdvancED Accreditation Committee, which helps educators improve schools and enhance learning.
Eaves has also been the DSHS English department head for the past five years, even though it is usually a two-year stint.
As the department chairperson, she collaborates with the other English teachers to standardize their testing and make sure there is continuity and consistency throughout all English classes, and she helps facilitate schoolwide curriculum changes.
She also works as a mentor to new teachers on campus, some of whom have never taught in a classroom before.
“I really enjoy working with the curriculum and helping teachers to be better at what they do,” Eaves said. “I enjoy being part of the school vision for change and working to bring about the change for the betterment of both the teachers and students.”
Eaves loves working at Denham Springs High School, because it has a small school atmosphere even though there are more than 1500 students.
“We are like family here at Denham,” Eaves said. “In our English Department, we collaborate on projects, work ballgames together, celebrate weddings and birthdays, and, in general, take care of our 'teacher friends.' It is a great working atmosphere - they are my work family.”
‘Where I was meant to be’
Eaves said the most challenging thing about teaching at her grade level is getting students to prioritize school over outside interests. Many of her students have jobs, and many are involved in clubs and extracurricular activities.
Getting them to understand the importance of education is not always easy, which is why she likes to tie what she teaches into the students’ everyday lives.
“We do a lot of reading and analyzing and writing so that when they get to those first college composition classes, they feel really confident in being able to do that,” Eaves said.
They also talk about personal goals and expectations so students learn how to study, how to set goals, and how to be successful in the next phase of their lives, whatever that may be. “I want them to be so great when they leave here,” she said.
Though Eaves said she is not in teaching for recognition or honors, she always loves hearing from former students who tell her about their success in college or in a new job they are doing that involves skills she taught them. It makes all those hours of grading papers and assignments worth it.
One of her former Allied Health Academy students emailed Eaves when she was named the Teacher of the Year and told her she was now a school teacher because of her.
The student said, “I couldn’t be a nurse, but I decided I want to help people, and you showed me how much you love teaching, so I’m a teacher now.”
“It’s stories like that where I feel like I might have helped them get through college English, but more that that, I helped them be the people that they are, and it’s really cool,” Eaves said.
“I feel that I’m where I was meant to be. When I walked away from it, there were outside reasons for doing so, and it wasn’t that I was unhappy with teaching or I felt that I needed to get away,” Eaves said. “When I went back to teaching, I felt like I was coming home. And when people say, ‘God bless you for being a teacher,’ I feel like I’m proud to be a teacher.
“I’m very, very proud to say I work at Denham Springs High School, and I teach high school juniors. And I don’t know that everybody feels that way about their job, but I do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.