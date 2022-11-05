After months of waiting, football was finally played inside the new Yellow Jacket Stadium.
The Denham Springs community celebrated the opening of the new stadium Friday night, with fans packing the stands of the multi-million-dollar facility to cheer on their Yellow Jackets in the team's first official home game of the 2022 season.
The Yellow Jackets capped off the emotional evening with a 20-6 win over rival Walker, a victory that put Denham Springs in a three-way tie for the district title with Dutchtown and East Ascension.
Here are some images from the night.
Denham Springs High students celebrate the football team’s first game inside the new Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
The Denham Springs High School dance team walks in Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Members of the Denham Springs High School color guard hold their flags high while performing inside the new Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Members of the Denham Springs High School band walk onto the field for the first football game inside the new Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Members of the Denham Springs High School Junior ROTC get ready to present the colors during the first football game inside the new Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Members of the Denham Springs High School band walk onto the field for the first football game inside the new Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Livingston Parish School Board President Cecil Harris, left, welcomes Denham Springs High football fans inside the new Yellow Jacket Stadium. Behind Harris, from left, are fellow school board members Jan Benton and Bradley Harris.
Denham Springs High cheerleaders ran on the field for the first football game inside the new Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
The Denham Springs High football team runs onto the field for the first football game inside the new Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
The Denham Springs High football team runs onto the field for the first football game inside the new Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Members of the Denham Springs High School band perform the national anthem prior to the first football game inside the new Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Football team captains from Denham Springs High and Walker High shake hands at midfield prior to the first football game inside the new Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Members of the Denham Springs High School color guard perform in the stands during the first game inside the new Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
A sign is displayed in front of the Denham Springs High School student section in celebration of the football team’s first game inside the new Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Fans fill the stands for the first game inside the new Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
