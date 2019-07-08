SPRINGFIELD -- Homemade boat races, scavenger hunts, goldfish races, and a plethora of other water activities hit Springfield last weekend for TARC’s annual Tickfaw River Regatta.
The day-long benefit took place at Boopalu’s on Saturday, July 6, with the action starting at 11 a.m. and ending after midnight. The event featured several activities for all ages, including a scavenger hunt, homemade boat races, goldfish races, a kids’ play zone, and live music from New Orleans cover band Bag of Donuts to cap off the night.
All proceeds from the regatta will go toward TARC (Teach, Assist, Reach and Connect), a Hammond-based organization that provides services for children and adults with special needs in the Florida parishes.
The regatta is one of a handful of fundraisers TARC puts on annually to cover costs as state funding shrinks, along with an annual radiothon, a golf cart raffle, the “Penny Power” drive, and the Very Special Miss Louisiana Pageant.
“Thank you for coming out here,” Robin Abrams, one of the event’s organizers, told the crowd. “TARC is something that is near and dear to many of us, and with your help, we can keep fulfilling our mission.”
The fundraiser started with the scavenger hunt, which began around 10:30 a.m. and ended just before noon.
Nine teams competed in the scavenger hunt, which could be completed by land or water. Contestants had to search Springfield for more than 20 items, including a jet ski, an ice machine, a beach towel, a receipt with the day’s date, cypress trees, and old cans. Additionally, each team captain had to perform a rap about the Tickfaw River Regatta.
Following the scavenger hunt was the homemade boat race, which was divided into two categories on the Tickfaw River: styrofoam and PVC pipe boats.
With a large crowd gathered at Boopalu’s and many other spectators watching from boats in the water, Lanie Chandler and Steven Bordok Jr., took first place atop “Concrete Champion,” a bright pink and yellow styrofoam vessel that helped Chandler capture first place in last year’s regatta. The paddling duo finished ahead of “Gator Bait,” which won the pipe boat division of the race.
Contestants of the scavenger hunt and boat races gathered under the Boopalu’s pavilion for the awards ceremony. Lindsay Lamarca of Independence, this year’s ambassador for the Very Special Miss Louisiana Pageant, handed each contestant a medal and a paddle trophy to each team. The trophies were made by the Springfield High FFA club.
