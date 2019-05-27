DENHAM SPRINGS -- Charles Durand III didn’t move a muscle.
While Vance Sutton spent nearly 15 minutes calling out the names of “our fallen comrades” from Livingston Parish over the last year, Durand stood straight as an arrow, arms to his sides, face staring directly ahead.
For Durand, an eight-year serviceman in the U.S. Army who once served in Iraq, this was about showing respect.
“All veterans have a special connection,” said Durand, who was wearing a gray U.S. Army T-shirt and an old military hat. “And on Memorial Day, it’s all about respecting the veterans who gave their lives.”
Durand wasn’t the only one who came to show such reverence.
On a bright sunny day, dozens of people from the Denham Springs community and beyond gathered at Evergreen Memorial Park to honor “all the departed comrades” during a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 27.
The ceremony marked the 11th year the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7017 in Denham Springs held its Memorial Day service behind Seale Funeral Home, which was filled with large and small American flags.
Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry and Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks spoke during the ceremony, as well as VFW State Sr. Vice Commander Mickey Carroll. Several members of the local VFW post and ladies auxiliary also shared some words, and several placed flowers and a wreath near a casket representing “the many departed comrades who served in all wars.”
The silver casket was draped in a large American flag, one of many that were proudly displayed at Evergreen Memorial Park this weekend.
“This flag is flying because men and women died on the battlefield for us,” Ricks said. “We’re able to stand here and talk to one another and praise God because men and women died on the battlefield.”
“Let’s don’t ever let what they did be in vain,” Ricks later said. “Let’s always remember what Memorial Day is really to celebrate. It’s not just to mourn the loss of our fallen heroes, it’s to celebrate their life, from this day on. Let’s always be sure to do that.”
The ceremony began with the presentation of colors performed by members of the VFW Post. After the invocation, the Pledge of Allegiance and national anthem were recited, Landry went to the podium to welcome the guests for coming.
During his opening speech, Landry, a U.S. Army veteran, informed the gathered crowd that America has “lost 1.2 million soldiers in battle” over its 243-year history, including more than 82,000 who “never returned home.”
“That is an unbelievable number, but that is the true cost of freedom for us here in our country,” he said.
“We all know that freedom is not cheap,” he later said. “People have to die for us to maintain our freedom. That is the reality of the world we live in.”
“Today is a memorable day for all of us,” Landry said before ending with, “God bless America.”
After VFW Auxiliary President Vi Singleton performed the laying of the wreath, Sutton, an Air Force veteran, went through the list of “departed comrades” from the last year, flipping through multiple sheets of paper as he spoke aloud the name of each fallen soldier.
Carl Kurnish, Sr. Vice Commander of the local VFW Post, then read “In Flaunders Fields,” a poem John McCrae wrote during World War I, before explaining the historical significance of the poppy flower.
The poppy was adopted as the official memorial flower of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, a status it still holds today. Poppy flowers are now used to raise money for veterans assistance programs nationwide, something the VFW Post in Denham Springs has contributed to for years.
Palm-sized replicas of these symbolic flowers were passed out to all who attended the Memorial Day service. They were also handed out this weekend in Denham Springs, Walker and Watson.
During his speech, Kurnish said he told some teenagers over the weekend to look up the origins of the flower and its importance to Veteran’s Day and Memorial Day. To his delight, they came back telling him they learned something new.
“This is how we keep the tradition going,” he said.
Ricks and Carroll were the next two to speak, each sharing their own thoughts on the moment.
Ricks recalled being asked to say an opening prayer earlier Monday morning at a health club where 60 people had gathered for a special Memorial Day workout “honoring our fallen heroes.”
“How unique is that?” Ricks asked. “It was a stark reminder that we can celebrate and participate no matter what we’re doing or where we’re at. I hope all who are not here today are doing that somewhere.”
For Carroll, perhaps the most moving part of the ceremony came when Sutton recited the long list of names of the past year’s fallen comrades.
“I didn’t know the names, but I knew who they were,” Carroll said. “In my community and all communities across this great nation, they were called ‘mother’ and ‘father’ and ‘sister’ and ‘brother’ and ‘the kid in high school,’ ‘the Friday night athlete,’ ‘the class clown,’ and ‘the kid next door.’
“That was these people, and it’s the same everywhere you go.”
Memorial Day carries extra meaning to Durand, whose grandfather Charles Durand Sr. served in World War II and was buried a few feet away from where he stood during Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony.
“It could’ve been any of us,” Durand said. “I’ll always show respect for what they did.”
