(Editor’s Note: This article was written by Brandy Jones, LSU AgCenter area nutrition agent in East Baton Rouge Parish)
That is right, we are already at the start of a New Year!
This time of year, families typically set new goals to live and lead healthier lifestyles. With that in mind, strive to set goals that are unique to you and your family this year. Setting new health and wellness goals may be a challenge for some people, but for others this may be less difficult. Here are a few suggestions to help you.
For example, if your child has been reluctant to try a new fruit or vegetable, help your child to come up with a goal of trying one new vegetable and fruit a month. A fun and creative way to do this would be to put the names of the new fruits and vegetables in a jar and let your child draw. Did you know that all forms of fruits and veggies matter? This includes fresh, frozen, canned, dried, and 100-percent juice. Yes, it is easier than you think to get the recommended amount.
Also, set new goals to include more physical activity for you and your family. All adults should avoid inactivity. Some physical activity is better than none. When children see their parents engaging in fun, exciting physical activity, they are more willing to get moving as well. Make physical activity fun!
Parents should ensure that they are providing their children with age-appropriate ways to be physically active daily. Set-up a small obstacle course with things you have at home and offer a prize of fresh fruit as a nice reward for their full participation. Here are some ideas for setting up your obstacle course.
-- A jumping rope station
-- Hula Hoop station
-- Jumping jack station
-- Weightlifting station (use canned goods as weights)
-- Sprinting station
Given these points, make this new year count! Set your goals and put them in place. Ready, Set, Go!
For more information on consuming fruits and vegetables go to: http://www.fruitsandveggiesmorematters.org.
For more information on physical activity go to: http://www.fitness.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.